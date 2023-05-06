It’s time for a pivotal Game 3 in the Western Conference Semifinals, as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to lock heads and break their 1-1 tie.

It looks like it should be a healthy game for each team. The big news for the Warriors is that Kevon Looney is not listed on the injury report. Looney was removed from the starting lineup before Game 2 due to an illness, and played fewer than 12 minutes off the bench. The Warriors haven’t yet spoken about how Looney is feeling, but he’s not on the injury report, which suggests he should be good to go. But will he start or come off the bench? We’ll have to wait and see.

Now let’s dive into the injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Since we still haven’t gotten an update on Iguodala’s reevaluation, it’s probably safe to end any minor dreams we had of him appearing in this series.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

Haven’t heard anything on Rollins in a while, but that’s nothing to be concerned about.

Questionable — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

Baldwin has been inactive for the first two games of the series. That means he missed an opportunity to play a lot of minutes in Game 2, since nearly the entire fourth quarter was garbage time.

Lakers

Questionable — Mo Bambo (left ankle soreness)

Bamba hasn’t been available in the first two games of the series, but he’s been relegated to primarily just garbage time for the Lakers, so not too noteworthy.

Probable — Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury)

AD remains on the injury report, but we all know he’s playing. He was also on the injury report for Games 1 and 2, but has played 77 minutes in the series — eight more minutes than any other player on either team.

Probable — LeBron James (right foot soreness)

Similarly, James has been on the injury report in each game, but has played 68 minutes in the series, trailing only Davis an Klay Thompson. You know he’ll be playing.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!