 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Warriors sticking with JaMychal Green in starting lineup for Game 3 vs. Lakers

The Dubs are sticking with JaMychal in the starting lineup after their big Game 2 win.

By Marc Delucchi
/ new
JaMychal Green 2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are once again starting forward JaMychal Green over center Kevon Looney. Green’s insertion into the lineup proved to be a valuable spark for the Dubs in their blowout Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. With the series tied 1-1, the Warriors are sticking with what worked in a pivotal Game 3 in Los Angeles.

Many fans panned the move by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr prior to Game 2. Green had fallen out of Golden State’s rotation over the course of the season and averaged just 14.0 minutes, 6.4 points, and 3.6 rebounds per game in 57 regular-season games. He did not play at all in four of the Warriors' seven first-round games against the Kings.

However, facing a much slower-paced opponent, the Warriors shifted Draymond Green to center and took advantage of JaMychal’s improved athleticism and shooting acumen against the Lakers. While he only played in 12 and a half minutes of regulation, J. Green scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field (3-for-6 from three).

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind