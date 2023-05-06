Warriors sticking with JaMychal Green in starting lineup for Game 3 vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are once again starting forward JaMychal Green over center Kevon Looney. Green’s insertion into the lineup proved to be a valuable spark for the Dubs in their blowout Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. With the series tied 1-1, the Warriors are sticking with what worked in a pivotal Game 3 in Los Angeles.

Warriors are sticking with JaMychal Green in the starting lineup for Game 3 tonight: pic.twitter.com/Y2BuYXmBks — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) May 7, 2023

Many fans panned the move by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr prior to Game 2. Green had fallen out of Golden State’s rotation over the course of the season and averaged just 14.0 minutes, 6.4 points, and 3.6 rebounds per game in 57 regular-season games. He did not play at all in four of the Warriors' seven first-round games against the Kings.

However, facing a much slower-paced opponent, the Warriors shifted Draymond Green to center and took advantage of JaMychal’s improved athleticism and shooting acumen against the Lakers. While he only played in 12 and a half minutes of regulation, J. Green scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field (3-for-6 from three).