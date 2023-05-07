 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andre Iguodala expected to participate in team practices next week

The longtime Warriors wing is nearing a return to action after recovering from a left wrist injury suffered back in March.

By Ricko Mendoza
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Golden State Warriors continue their postseason run, they announced some positive news regarding an injury to one of their most experienced playoff veterans. Andre Iguodala – who suffered a left wrist fracture on Mar. 13 – is expected to participate in team practices next week according to the team’s official PR account.

The longtime Warriors veteran sustained his left wrist injury after a hard fall on a layup attempt against the Phoenix Suns. After the game, it was revealed that Iguodala would need surgery to repair his fractured wrist, forcing him to miss the team’s past 23 games.

Head coach Steve Kerr discussed Iguodala’s rehab with reporters before Saturday’s Game 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kerr says Iguodala’s time in practice has mostly centered around non-contact drills, but he has shown improvement and is getting closer to an eventual return to play.

At 39 years old, Iguodala was convinced to return for his 19th NBA season after mulling over a potential retirement last summer. He ultimately signed a one-year veteran’s minimum deal to stay with the team in order to pursue one more championship run.

Having said that, Iguodala hasn’t been much of a factor on the court for the Warriors this season as injuries have kept him on the bench throughout the year. He only played in eight games for Golden State this season while averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 14 minutes per game.

