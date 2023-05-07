Andre Iguodala expected to participate in team practices next week

As the Golden State Warriors continue their postseason run, they announced some positive news regarding an injury to one of their most experienced playoff veterans. Andre Iguodala – who suffered a left wrist fracture on Mar. 13 – is expected to participate in team practices next week according to the team’s official PR account.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who suffered a fractured left wrist on March 13 against the Phoenix Suns, has been cleared to intensify his on-court workouts and is expected to participate in team practices at some point next week. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 6, 2023

The longtime Warriors veteran sustained his left wrist injury after a hard fall on a layup attempt against the Phoenix Suns. After the game, it was revealed that Iguodala would need surgery to repair his fractured wrist, forcing him to miss the team’s past 23 games.

Head coach Steve Kerr discussed Iguodala’s rehab with reporters before Saturday’s Game 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kerr says Iguodala’s time in practice has mostly centered around non-contact drills, but he has shown improvement and is getting closer to an eventual return to play.

Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala isn't doing any full-contact work yet but he's getting closer to possibly playing pic.twitter.com/PpXqI1riSs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 6, 2023

At 39 years old, Iguodala was convinced to return for his 19th NBA season after mulling over a potential retirement last summer. He ultimately signed a one-year veteran’s minimum deal to stay with the team in order to pursue one more championship run.

Having said that, Iguodala hasn’t been much of a factor on the court for the Warriors this season as injuries have kept him on the bench throughout the year. He only played in eight games for Golden State this season while averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 14 minutes per game.