Preview: Warriors look to overcome turnover issues vs Lakers in Game 4

Take care of the ball champs!

By Daniel Hardee
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The defending champion Golden State Warriors have a huge Game 4 ahead of them tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. If the sixth seeded Warriors win tonight, they’ll tie the series up 2-2 and head back to San Francisco with home court advantage in tact. If they lose to the seventh seeded Lakers, they’ll be in a 3-1 deficit that could be quite daunting.

The Dubs will need to keep their turnovers to a minimum and do their best not to give the referees any reason to get whistle happy, as the Lakers have been loving life at the free throw line this series.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

May 8th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

As a completely biased member of Dub Nation, it’s been a trip watching the Lakers eat so heartily at the charity stripe as the Warriors can only roll their eyes in indignation. Or get T’ed up from the bench.

But at the same time, we’ve seen the Warriors settling often for quick jump shots early in the shot clock, or have had their drives deterred by the shot blocking machine Anthony Davis. And we’ve seen all season that Golden State has had major difficulties defending without fouling their opponents.

Conspiracies aside, one thing that GSW can absolutely control is taking care of the ball. That’s another issue that’s plagued them throughout this season, and really throughout their dynasty. Normally they have the firepower and stingy defense to overcome hemorrhaging turnovers, but as we’ve seen twice in this series, turning the ball over can lead directly to Laker advantages.

So far the Warriors have turned the ball over 42 times over the three games played, while the Lakers only have 29. Tonight the Dubs must protect the ball to get their mojo going and keep L.A. from getting the extra opportunities that fuel their attack.

And of course a nice scoring explosion from Mr. Jordan Poole wouldn’t hurt!

Poll

Who ya got in Game 4, Warriors or Lakers?

    Warriors, it’s time for some payback
    Lakers, they will shot 50 free throws
