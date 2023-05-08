Preview: Warriors look to overcome turnover issues vs Lakers in Game 4

The defending champion Golden State Warriors have a huge Game 4 ahead of them tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. If the sixth seeded Warriors win tonight, they’ll tie the series up 2-2 and head back to San Francisco with home court advantage in tact. If they lose to the seventh seeded Lakers, they’ll be in a 3-1 deficit that could be quite daunting.

The Dubs will need to keep their turnovers to a minimum and do their best not to give the referees any reason to get whistle happy, as the Lakers have been loving life at the free throw line this series.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

May 8th, 2023 | 7:00 PM PT

As a completely biased member of Dub Nation, it’s been a trip watching the Lakers eat so heartily at the charity stripe as the Warriors can only roll their eyes in indignation. Or get T’ed up from the bench.

In the final seven minutes of the first half, the Warrirors were called for nine fouls, including three technicals and one flagrant.



The Lakers took 15 free throws in that span. The Warriors took 1 https://t.co/ebEFniSy31 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 7, 2023

What normal officiating looks like in the 2nd round this yr:



Total Free Throws

76ers - 84, Celtics - 79



Heat - 77, Knicks - 72



Nuggets - 57, Suns - 40



What Lakers officiating looks in the 2nd round this yr:



Total Free Throws

Lakers - 83, Warriors - 39 — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) May 7, 2023

But at the same time, we’ve seen the Warriors settling often for quick jump shots early in the shot clock, or have had their drives deterred by the shot blocking machine Anthony Davis. And we’ve seen all season that Golden State has had major difficulties defending without fouling their opponents.

A free throw discrepancy alone is not proof of an improperly officiated game. Reg season rankings:



Fouls committed

Lakers 1

Warriors 28



Free throws shot:

Lakers 1

Warriors 30



Not having a big FT discrepancy between these 2 teams would be far more surprising than having one — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) May 7, 2023

Conspiracies aside, one thing that GSW can absolutely control is taking care of the ball. That’s another issue that’s plagued them throughout this season, and really throughout their dynasty. Normally they have the firepower and stingy defense to overcome hemorrhaging turnovers, but as we’ve seen twice in this series, turning the ball over can lead directly to Laker advantages.

Warriors fans just look at the free throw #’s but never their



• 19 Turnovers

• Gave Lakers 27 Points off their turnovers

• 13/44 from threes (29.5%)

• Shot 39.6 FG all game vs Lakers 53% FG

• Curry 9/21, Poole 2/9, Klay 5/14 with 6 Turnovers — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) May 7, 2023

So far the Warriors have turned the ball over 42 times over the three games played, while the Lakers only have 29. Tonight the Dubs must protect the ball to get their mojo going and keep L.A. from getting the extra opportunities that fuel their attack.

And of course a nice scoring explosion from Mr. Jordan Poole wouldn’t hurt!

Jordan Poole has been struggling in his second playoff run. pic.twitter.com/VsIGVkpSQk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 7, 2023