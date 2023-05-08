Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend, 127-97. The blowout defeat puts them down 2-1 in the series, however the conversations after the game centered around the large free-throw disparity between the two teams.

In Game 3, the Warriors shot significantly less free-throws (17) than the Lakers (37) with a gap similar to that of Game 1. A lot of this is caused by the schematic differences of the two teams as the Lakers’ offense focuses on attacking the rim, while the Warriors tend to settle for jump shots — especially with Los Angeles center Anthony Davis relentlessly defending the paint. This leads to more free-throw attempts for the Lakers, which isn’t surprising considering they led the league in free-throw rate while the Warriors were among the teams that committed the most fouls. Having said that, Golden State won’t let the officiating be an excuse for their poor performance.

Loon, Steph, and Steve on the officiating during this Lakers series: pic.twitter.com/6DZVZ5ZH3o — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 7, 2023

The constant free throws — along with turnovers, poor shot selection, and self-inflicted mistakes — disrupted the flow of the game and threw the Warriors off their rhythm. Before that, one could argue Golden State was in complete control of the game, however, a sloppy second quarter saw the defending champions uncharacteristically lose their poise.

Steve Kerr says the Dubs "lost [their] poise" in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/H27lwpowWY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2023

Fortunately, spirits remain high as Golden State looks to bounce back in Game 4. The Warriors felt they let one slip away, but their vast postseason experience lends them confidence heading into tonight’s pivotal matchup.

"I'll be much better Monday."



Klay's confidence remains high pic.twitter.com/GsLVVNP9WT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2023

"It's why you play the game."



Steph on the opportunity to respond to the Game 3 loss pic.twitter.com/lUpsWI6CbF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2023

