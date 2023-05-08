How to watch Warriors at Lakers, Game 4

The Golden State Warriors tip-off Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are looking to bounce back after losing Game 4 on Saturday in a 127-97 blowout. A second quarter filled with a multitude of self-inflicted errors such as technical fouls, excessive fouling, turnovers, and bad shot selection changed the momentum of the entire game and the Warriors never recovered.

The chess match continues heading into Game 4 as Golden State will need to counter the Lakers’ adjustments. Los Angeles Head Coach Darvin Ham slowed down the Steph Curry pick-and-roll by rearranging their defensive assignments – placing Austin Reaves on Curry with Jarred Vanderbilt on Draymond Green. This allowed the Lakers to simply switch the pick-and-roll instead of double-teaming Curry and forcing their defense into rotation. Curry and the Warriors acknowledged that, so it will be interesting to see how they will counter.

The biggest problem they need to solve is the excessive fouling. Not only does it frustrate the Warriors mentally, but it also disrupts the free-flowing rhythm of the game. Adding to that, every free-throw made by the Lakers gives them an opportunity to set up their defense – a big disadvantage for the Warriors who have done most of their damage whenever they were able to push the pace.

The importance of tonight’s game is substantial for the Warriors. A loss would be crushing and put them down a dreaded 3-1 hole on the brink of elimination. However, a win would tie the series at two games apiece and shift the momentum back in favor of Golden State as they regain home court advantage.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

