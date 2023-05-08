It feels like we’ve been calling a lot of games “the most important game of the season” lately, but Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is once again exactly that, at least for the Warriors.

Trailing 2-1 following an embarrassing blowout loss on Saturday, the Dubs will see their fortunes swing hugely tonight, one way or the other. A win and they regain homecourt advantage, needing to win two out of three games with two contests in San Francisco. A loss and they fall behind 3-1 against a team with one of the greatest players in NBA history, a dominant two-way center, and is playing their best ball of the season.

Personally, I vote for a win. And there’s good news on that front, as Kevon Looney is once again absent on the injury report after playing limited minutes in Game 2 due to an illness. Now the only question is whether he regains his spot in the starting lineup, or if Steve Kerr sticks with JaMychal Green ... or opts for a smaller floor spacer, like Moses Moody, Jordan Poole, or Donte DiVincenzo.

Let’s look at the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left toe soreness)

Baldwin was inactive for the first two games of the series, but was available on Saturday, and played the bulk of the fourth quarter since the Warriors were getting blown out. But he won’t be able to do the same in this game if there’s a third-straight blowout.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery)

Iguodala isn’t ready to play yet, but he’s expected to begin team activities this week. I’d say there’s a pretty good chance that we see him in the Western Conference Finals, should the Warriors make it that far.

Out — Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery)

No updates on Rollins.

Lakers

Questionable — Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness)

Bamba has been listed as questionable all series long, and has yet to be active. He’s mostly just a garbage time player for the Lakers at the moment though, so not very notable.

Probable — Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury)

Davis has dominated in two games this series, and the Lakers have won two games this series. Not surprisingly, they were the same two games. He’s been on the injury report all series, but he’s also played nine more minutes than any other player on either team. He’s playing.

Probable — LeBron James (right foot soreness)

Like AD, James has been listed on the injury report all series, but he’s tied with Klay Thompson for second in the series in minutes played. He’s playing.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation. Go Warriors!