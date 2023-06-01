With Bob Myers resigning (that’s resigning, not re-signing), the Golden State Warriors will introduce a new general manager in the coming days or weeks. The frontrunner for that job would seem to be assistant GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., though nothing is set in stone yet.

The Warriors are a unique situation. Managing the uncertain, aging, and expensive future of a still-championship caliber core centered around Hall of Famers Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson is the first priority. Convincing owner Joe Lacob to spend about what it cost to acquire the team this year alone, rather than trade Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole for salary relief, might be the second priority. Figuring out the future of Steve Kerr, who enters the final season of his contract at the same time that freshly-fired Monty Williams earned a deal that could pay him $100 million, is perhaps the third priority.

And then the new GM can get to the duties we tend to associate most with the position: acquiring players to fill out the roster.

Adding players starts with taking inventory of what you already have, so you can work with that and build around it. So let’s look at the 17 players who ended the season under contract with the Warriors, in alphabetical order, and see what heir contract situation looks like. As a reminder, NBA teams are allowed to carry 15 players on standard contracts, and two players on two-way contracts.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Contract status: Partially guaranteed for three years, $11.8 million

2023-24: $2.3 million (fully guaranteed)

2024-25: $2.4 million (team option)

2025-26: $4.4 million (team option)

As a first-round pick, Baldwin’s salary is essentially set in stone. All first-round picks sign a four-year deal within a stone’s throw of a set price (determined by where they were drafted). The first two years are guaranteed, while the final two years are team options.

The one caveat: those options have to be exercised before the prior season. In other words, the Warriors will have to pick up Baldwin’s 2024-25 option before opening night in October of this year. Assuming he’s still on the roster then, it should be a no-brainer to do exactly that.

Baldwin is a cheap, team-controlled talent who could fit the organization well for years to come. Assuming the Warriors keep him and exercise both options, he’ll be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2026.

Steph Curry

Contract status: Fully guaranteed for three years, $167.3 million

2023-24: $51.9 million

2024-25: $55.8 million

2025-26: $59.6 million

The Warriors may be full of question marks and potentially moving pieces, but one piece is stable: Wardell Stephen Curry II.

Unless Curry gets upset by the treatment of Green, Thompson, or Kerr, and demands a trade, we’ll see the face of the franchise playing through his 17th NBA season in Warriors colors. And hopefully beyond!

There’s been a lot of talk of Warriors timelines in recent years, with owner Joe Lacob recently saying that there’s only one timeline: Steph. A drop-off in play could mean that timeline gets cut to one or two more years, while a LeBron-esque defiance of father time — especially if paired with some savvy moves or prospect development — could extend it beyond 2026.

But for now, it’s probably good to think of the timeline as being the next three years.

Donte DiVincenzo

Contract status: One year, $4.7 million player option

DiVincenzo was a key part of the Warriors moderate success this year, filling in with scoring and playmaking when Curry was injured or Poole struggled, and adding terrific on-ball defense for a team that only got a combined 44 games out of Wiggins and Gary Payton II. But the Warriors will likely have to say goodbye after one season.

While DiVincenzo praised the team after the season, and said he’d love to be back — certainly a mutual sentiment — the market should offer him a fair bit more money and security than his player option for the 2023-24 season. And the Warriors are unable to re-sign him for more money should he opt out.

He has until June 29 to make a decision.

Draymond Green

Contract status: One year, $27.6 million player option

Like DiVincenzo, Green has a player option that needs to be exercised by June 29. All the reports have suggested that Green and the Warriors want to extend the partnership beyond this season, and despite his close relationship with Myers, there’s no reason to think the recent news changes things.

That could mean that Green opts in and signs an extension, it could mean that he opts out and re-signs an extension (likely for three-four years, but at a lower annual price), or it could mean that he opts in and they work on it during the season or next offseason.

Either way, the most likely scenario is that he’s still a Warrior on opening night. But there are certainly ways that could change.

JaMychal Green

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Green is entering free agency, and it seems like he’s probably headed for his sixth franchise. He provided some good things to the Warriors, but probably not enough that they’ll be trying to re-sign him.

Andre Iguodala

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

When Iguodala re-signed last year, he certainly suggested this would be his final NBA season. But since the year ended, he’s backtracked on that a tiny bit, saying he’ll announce his plans for next year at some point on his podcast.

Perhaps he still has the itch after playing just eight games this year due to injury. And if he does ... would the Warriors scratch it? I don’t think he’ll want to play anywhere else, and I don’t think anywhere else would be interested.

If the best case is 2021-22 Iguodala, and the worst case is the Warriors version of Udonis Haslem, a reunion is possible, if highly unlikely.

Ty Jerome

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Jerome impressed the Warriors while spending the entire year on a two-way contract. Did he impress them enough to earn a guaranteed contract next year? I doubt it, but if they trade Poole and lose DiVincenzo, then there are worse options.

He is not eligible to sign another two-way deal.

Jonathan Kuminga

Contract status: Partially guaranteed for two years, $13.6 million

2023-24: $6.0 million (fully guaranteed)

2024-25: $7.6 million (team option)

Like Baldwin, Kuminga has a first-round deal, which means team options. The Warriors already picked up the option for his third year, and they’ll have until October to pick up his fourth-year option, which should be a no-brainer.

He’ll then enter restricted free agency in the summer of 2025.

Anthony Lamb

Contract status: Restricted free agent ($2.2 million qualifying offer)

The Warriors can offer Lamb the qualifying offer, which I would very much expect him to accept. Otherwise he’ll become a restricted free agent, and can only sign an offer sheet with another team if it’s at least three years long, which seems unlikely.

If the Warriors don’t give Lamb the qualifying offer, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. That seems most likely after he fell out of the rotation last year.

Kevon Looney

Contract status: Partially guaranteed for two years, $15.5 million

2023-24: $7.5 million (fully guaranteed)

2024-25: $8.0 million (partially guaranteed)

When the Warriors signed Looney to a contract extension, the partial guarantee was with the idea that they could get off the deal if James Wiseman had supplanted him as the team’s starting center.

Now Wiseman is on a different team, Looney has cemented himself as part of the Warriors core, and, for all intents and purposes, you can remove “partially” from his contract guarantee.

His 2024-25 deal has a guaranteed $3 million though, should the Warriors decide not to keep him around for that season for some weird reason (a devastating injury, perhaps). Also of note: it automatically guarantees if the Warriors win the championship next season. He also will receive an additional $1 million in each year if the Warriors make the Finals.

Moses Moody

Contract status: Partially guaranteed for two years, $9.7 million

2023-24: $3.9 million (fully guaranteed)

2024-25: $5.8 million (team option)

Moody’s contract is identical to Kuminga’s, just at a lower price point. The Warriors will have to choose whether or not to exercise his fourth-year option before the season begins, and they surely will want to exercise it.

Gary Payton II

Contract status: Partially guaranteed for two years, $17.8 million

2023-24: $8.7 million (fully guaranteed)

2024-25: $9.1 million (player option)

Given that Payton seemed to immediately regret leaving the Warriors for a mildly nicer payday last offseason, it seems certain that he’ll stick with the Warriors through the 2024-25 season. He’d have to play so well this year that he earns a considerably larger deal elsewhere for him to consider otherwise.

Jordan Poole

Contract status: Fully guaranteed for four years, $123 million

2023-24: $27.5 million

2024-25: $29.7 million

2025-26: $31.8 million

2026-27: $34.0 million

If Poole plays like he did last year, this is a sketchy contract. If he plays like he did in 2021-22, it looks tremendous.

Incentives could stretch the deal to $140 million, a figure that got thrown around when he signed the deal, but that isn’t anywhere near realistic. He has the same incentive structure for each year of the deal: $500,000 each for playing 65 games (regular season and playoffs), for making the All-Defense team, and for making the All-NBA team, and $1 million each for winning Defensive Player of the Year or MVP.

So yes, if Jordan Poole has the greatest four-year stretch in NBA history, he’ll make $140 million. Otherwise he’ll “settle” for mid-high $120s.

Lester Quiñones

Contract status: Restricted free agent ($1.8 million qualifying offer)

As with Lamb, the Warriors could give Quiñones the qualifying offer, which he would surely accept. In all likelihood they won’t (which would make him an unrestricted free agent), and then they’ll either look to sign him to another two-way deal, or maybe given him the veteran minimum.

Ryan Rollins

Contract status: Partially guaranteed for two years, $3.7 million

2023-24: $1.7 million (fully guaranteed)

2024-25: $2.0 million (partially guaranteed)

Giving Rollins a three-year deal doesn’t look brilliant just yet, after he was clearly far away from being NBA ready as a rookie. But if he has a good offseason of development, it will prove a heady move that gives the Dubs some cost-controlled young talent.

His third year has $600,000 guaranteed. Unlike with the first-round picks, the Warriors don’t need to make a decision on his contract a year in advance ... they have until June 28, 2024 to decide whether to pay him $2 million to play for them that year, or $600,000 to play elsewhere.

Klay Thompson

Contract status: Fully guaranteed for one year, $43.2 million

Reports say that the Warriors want to start negotiating an extension with Thompson. This is an area where losing Myers could hurt, as the next GM will likely have to have some difficult conversations with him about what a realistic amount of money for the team to pay him is.

Andrew Wiggins

Contract status: Partially guaranteed for four years, $109.2 million

2023-24: $24.3 million (fully guaranteed)

2024-25: $26.3 million (fully guaranteed)

2025-26: $28.2 million (fully guaranteed)

2026-27: $30.2 million (player option)

If Wiggins plays like he did last year, but with more availability, this is a contract both sides will be pretty happy with. If he plays like he did during their championship run, it might be a steal for the Dubs.

Perhaps as a thank you for not testing free agency and pushing for top dollar, the Warriors gave Wiggins an opt-out before the 2026 free agency period, so he can chase another big payday if he’s coming off a strong season.

Lots of interesting stuff for the next GM to work with!