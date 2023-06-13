Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Denver Nuggets were crowned the new league champions after beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, 4-1. While the Nuggets begin their title celebration, the Golden State Warriors continue their offseason preparations in hopes of once again returning to that championship mountaintop.

These plans start with addressing the uncertainty surrounding several aspects of the team, including the future of backup point guard Jordan Poole. In his latest article for The Athletic, Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater shared some insight on the team’s view of the Poole situation, writing that Golden State is “not actively” looking to trade the young guard as of now.

Via The Athletic:

The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.

After Bob Myers’ departure, Poole’s status with the team remains the biggest question mark of the offseason. After a roller coaster of a year culminated with a disappointing postseason performance, Poole has found himself at the center of trade rumors as the team figures out potential ways to retool the roster. While many attribute these struggles to the preseason incident with Draymond Green, Slater says the biggest reason was due to his lack of consistent playing time which kept him out of rhythm during the season.

There are other obvious internal dynamics at play. The Green preseason punch of Poole left a locker room scar that didn’t heal and might never. Maybe extra time and some offseason conversations mend it. But there has been no him-or-me ultimatum given. The Warriors are operating under the assumption that both Green and Poole can again be on the same roster and push toward the same championship goal next season without issue. It was Poole’s shifting role and fluctuating court time that seemed to cause more friction last season anyway. Poole made occasional reference to a lack of minutes or traditional opportunity when asked about his inability to gain any type of rhythm or consistency.

Poole has proven to play better when thrusted into a starting role, and his ability to step in anytime Steph Curry or Klay Thompson are out is invaluable to this aging Warriors’ core. The question is, would Poole be okay with continuing this role? If not, would the Warriors be okay adjusting their starting lineup, and possibly having Thompson come off the bench? Keeping Poole will inevitably raise further questions, setting up a very interesting offseason as Golden State’s front office decides how to answer them.

