 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 6/14/23: Warriors given fifth-best odds to win next year’s NBA title

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

As the Denver Nuggets claimed this year’s NBA title on Monday night, Vegas released their odds, projecting the betting favorites for next season’s champions. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the Golden State Warriors currently have the fifth-best odds of reclaiming the NBA title heading into next year.

The Warriors only trail the defending champion Nuggets, the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Phoenix Suns on this list. Of course, this was released right after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, and these numbers are expected to change heavily depending on what occurs during the NBA Draft and NBA Free Agency in the next coming weeks.

Having said that, these Vegas odds should serve as a reminder that Golden State is still viewed as a viable title contender going into next season. They won a championship just a year ago with most of those same players still on the roster. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney are still intact, while the young players on the team will hopefully see some improvement after adding another year of experience.

That’s not to say the Warriors are without their flaws. While their core players have their own things to improve — especially after such a disappointing postseason exit — the Warriors’ bench desperately needs an influx of quality depth. Their lack of depth not only forced them to strain themselves more heavily in the regular season, it also kept their options slim during critical moments in the playoffs when the starters needed rest.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets — led by their dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray — aren’t going anywhere. They project to be just as good, if not better, after getting over the obstacle of their first championship. Not to forget, teams like the Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers are still lurking in the West as they look to make adjustments to improve their rosters as well.

The Warriors will have their work cut out for them, but with the right moves, they can return to being serious title contenders. It will all come down to how well they execute during this very critical upcoming offseason.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind