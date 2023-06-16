Mike Dunleavy Jr. is the Warriors’ new General Manager

Two weeks after Bob Myers’ decision to step down from his role as President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, the Golden State Warriors have finally settled on who will succeed him as their top front-office decision maker.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. — Myers’ right-hand man as Vice President of Basketball operations — has reportedly reached a deal to be promoted as the Warriors’ new General Manager, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors executive Mike Dunleavy Jr., has agreed to a deal to become the franchise’s new general manager. Dunleavy Jr. — who had a 15-year NBA playing career — is elevating in the front office to replace Bob Myers who stepped down after four titles. pic.twitter.com/XNdm0oDKnL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023

Along with Vice President of Basketball Operations Kirk Lacob, Dunleavy will now spearhead a front office that will have a couple of key decisions to make. Along with the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft (in which they possess the 19th pick), the Warriors have Draymond Green’s upcoming $27.6 million player option to contend with, as well as deciding how to construct a championship roster around Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson (himself entering the final year of his contract) while having to navigate a rapidly rising tax bill that gives them little leeway in the face of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Dunleavy had a 15-year career in the NBA, four of them with the Warriors. He was hired as a scout, eventually rising to a front-office position second only to Myers. Among one of his more notable accomplishments as a scout/executive was being a proponent of drafting Jordan Poole, who became a key contributor to the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship run.