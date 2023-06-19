Good Morning Dub Nation,

Activity across the league is starting to heat up ahead of this Thursday’s NBA Draft. In the case of the Golden State Warriors, they may be looking to trade out of their pick according to the latest mock draft from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor

Via The Ringer:

The Warriors are exploring the option of acquiring a top pick for Jonathan Kuminga, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Sources have also told me the Warriors are looking to move back or out of this selection. It’s one of the trends for teams picking in the middle of the first round: Who will move down with a team looking to consolidate multiple firsts? If the Warriors stay here, I like Podziemski as a selection. He picked up basketball late, but he gives Golden State an upside player to potentially set the table for teammates.

The middle of the first round has a wide variety of prospects that could be available at that range. It makes sense that the Warriors are looking to move up to ensure they get someone they really like, or to move back and consolidate the pick into several more assets that could be useful in another trade. Having said that, they still hold the 19th pick for now, so here is the latest mock draft roundup from around the league:

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie: Kris Murray (6-8), Power Forward, Iowa

The Scout: Murray isn’t quite his brother in terms of effectiveness. He’s not the shooter Keegan is and is not quite as athletic. But he’s a 6-8, well-rounded wing who stepped into Keegan’s role at Iowa and averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game. And across the league, teams continue to look for wings with real size and athleticism who can immediately step in and play. At 22 years old, Murray figures to provide genuine value within the first two years of his career as a rotation three/four with a starter’s upside. The Fit: The Warriors have tended to draft younger in recent years. All of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr., James Wiseman, Nico Mannion, Alen Smailagić and Ryan Rollins were teenagers when the Dubs picked them, and Jordan Poole turned 20 one week before being picked. Typically, I tend to buy into the idea that the best indicator of future drafts is what front offices have done in the past. But the current thought circulating among sources is that the team may look to go a bit older and more experienced after not getting a ton of present-day value out of its selections in the last three years. Think of guys like Murray, Hawkins and Jaime Jaquez. Murray would be a solid, athletic combo forward who should be able to play earlier rather than later.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo: Jett Howard (6-8), Wing, Michigan

Howard’s draft range starts around No. 11 (Orlando), with plenty of teams looking for shooters with size, skill and feel that will likely consider him, including Toronto (No. 13), Utah (No. 16), and the Lakers (No. 17). He’s an extreme contrast in ability, from what he showed early in the season until late of it when he played through an injury. If not Howard, the Warriors could look at other prospects who fit their style of play. The appetite for taking on more projects will likely be limited due to their narrow window for maximizing the prime of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and others. Sources tell ESPN the Warriors are also exploring the option of acquiring a high draft pick in exchange for a young prospect such as Jonathan Kuminga – Givony

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman: Maxwell Lewis (6-6), Small Forward, Pepperdine

Scouts have been trying to weigh Lewis’ NBA physical profile, three-level shot-making and enticing creation flashes versus Pepperdine’s 9-22 record and the sophomore’s inconsistent defense against lower-level competition. He should ultimately look enticing in a workout setting with the body of a wing and the shooting versatility to hit different types of jumpers from all over.

