Good Morning Dub Nation,

Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended with the Denver Nuggets beating the Miami Heat, 104-93. Shortly before tipoff, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green released the latest episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, where he explained why he believes the Nuggets will become the next NBA champions.

.@Money23Green is riding with the Nuggets in five



“They have not f--ked around”



Full episode exclusively in the B/R app @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/d7VkV57e9s pic.twitter.com/MuSuTWTBtp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2023

Via the The Draymond Green Show:

“One key thing that Denver has done that’s made me say that Denver is ready to win a championship in this league: They have not f**ked around in any of their series,” Green stated emphatically. “When they have opportunities to close, they close. They’re getting it done. They’re ready to win a championship. They’re not messing around with these other teams. They’re ready to win a championship. I got the Nuggets in five.”

To Green’s point, the Nuggets have looked like the best team, not just in the postseason, but all year long as evidenced by their number-one seed. They’ve made light work out of every opponent they’ve faced so far, closing out the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, the Phoenix Suns in six games, and the Los Angeles Lakers in a dominant 4-0 sweep.

In Game 1, Denver confirmed Green’s analysis as they looked unstoppable at times, especially on the offensive end. The duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 53 points – more than half of the team’s total — with the former notching a 27 point, 14 assist, and 10 rebound triple-double.

Having said all that, Green’s predictions have been off thus far as he had the Lakers and the Boston Celtics advancing in the previous round. Because it is still very early in the series, it remains to be seen just how well this Finals prediction will age for him.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

A tweet to end the week:

The big Warriors’ news of the week was Bob Myers announcing that he was stepping down from his role as general manager of the team. He achieved legendary status during his time here and as Warriors fans, we wish him the best. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!