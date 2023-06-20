Good Morning Dub Nation,
The Golden State Warriors held their introductory press conference for new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Monday afternoon. The news of Dunleavy’s promotion was announced last Friday, and now he will immediately be put to the test as the Warriors face several critical questions heading into the NBA Draft and free agency in the next coming weeks.
The most pressing issue on Monday was the news of Warriors power forward Draymond Green declining his player option to become an unrestricted free agent. While this move was expected as Green is likely to re-sign with the the team according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dunleavy reassured everyone that keeping him on the Warriors is a top priority heading into free agency.
"To win at the highest level, we feel we have to have him."— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 19, 2023
Mike Dunleavy Jr. knows bringing back Draymond is priority No. 1 pic.twitter.com/vRR7jdQI8q
After Green’s free agency, the next biggest question for the Warriors are the futures of Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. The two youngsters were once seen as the future of the franchise but reports of their frustrations with their roles on the team have put them at the center of trade rumors. Dunleavy addresses these rumors and makes it known that he loves having both of them on the team.
"We love having those guys here."— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 19, 2023
Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/21F90NGcJ9
Towards the end of the press conference, Dunleavy answered a question regarding the future direction of the organization. Assuming Green remains on the Warriors, the core will still be in place, and the team will have several options for retooling the rest of the roster. Dunleavy says because of this combination of a solid foundation, good process, and the flexibility to make moves, he is more optimistic than most that the Warriors still have a bright future ahead of them.
"Despite what people have said, the future is bright" — Mike Dunleavy Jr. pic.twitter.com/Pu1ubbF7N9— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 19, 2023
