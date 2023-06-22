Good Morning Dub Nation,

The day has finally come as the Golden State Warriors will be on the clock with the 19th pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Rumors and activity around the league are heating up, however things have been relatively quiet as far the Warriors are concerned. As of Thursday morning, there have been no reports of an incoming deal, leading many to believe they will likely stay with their pick at 19.

The prospects in the mid-first round vary greatly among the different draft experts. Having said that, there is one player who seems to be gaining momentum for Golden State: Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski. Here’s what ESPN’s Jonathan Givony had to say about Podziemski in his latest mock draft:

Via ESPN:

The Warriors are said to be looking at a different strategy on draft night this year, after previously picking young, developmental-type prospects who have been difficult to fully integrate into their style of play. Rival teams have pointed to the likes of Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kris Murray — who bring varying degrees of skill, feel, shooting and two-way versatility, as the type of players the Warriors could target instead. Podziemski, an analytics-model favorite, has helped himself in the pre-draft process with the intriguing combination of toughness, shooting and passing ability he has demonstrated in workouts, helping him climb solidly into the first round. — Givony

As Givony mentions, the Podziemski pick represents a shift from Golden State’s recent draft philosophy. Recent reports suggests that the Warriors are shying away from developmental prospect in favor of the more polished players in this year’s draft. New Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. emphasized that any addition to the team has to be a fit in head coach Steve Kerr’s system, making the need for high IQ, skilled players that much more important.

With that being the case, Golden State should have plenty of polished options to choose from at that range, but it’ll ultimately come down to who is available once they’re on the clock with the 19th pick.

