Good Morning Dub Nation,
The day has finally come as the Golden State Warriors will be on the clock with the 19th pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Rumors and activity around the league are heating up, however things have been relatively quiet as far the Warriors are concerned. As of Thursday morning, there have been no reports of an incoming deal, leading many to believe they will likely stay with their pick at 19.
The prospects in the mid-first round vary greatly among the different draft experts. Having said that, there is one player who seems to be gaining momentum for Golden State: Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski. Here’s what ESPN’s Jonathan Givony had to say about Podziemski in his latest mock draft:
The Warriors are said to be looking at a different strategy on draft night this year, after previously picking young, developmental-type prospects who have been difficult to fully integrate into their style of play. Rival teams have pointed to the likes of Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kris Murray — who bring varying degrees of skill, feel, shooting and two-way versatility, as the type of players the Warriors could target instead. Podziemski, an analytics-model favorite, has helped himself in the pre-draft process with the intriguing combination of toughness, shooting and passing ability he has demonstrated in workouts, helping him climb solidly into the first round. — Givony
As Givony mentions, the Podziemski pick represents a shift from Golden State’s recent draft philosophy. Recent reports suggests that the Warriors are shying away from developmental prospect in favor of the more polished players in this year’s draft. New Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. emphasized that any addition to the team has to be a fit in head coach Steve Kerr’s system, making the need for high IQ, skilled players that much more important.
With that being the case, Golden State should have plenty of polished options to choose from at that range, but it’ll ultimately come down to who is available once they’re on the clock with the 19th pick.
Mock Draft Roundup:
- ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo: Brandin Podziemski (6-4), Guard, Santa Clara, Age: 20, Sophomore
- Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman: Brandin Podziemski (6-4), Guard, Santa Clara, Age: 20, Sophomore
- The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie: Jordan Hawkins (6-4), Shooting Guard, UConn, Age: 21, Sophomore
- The Athletic’s Anthony Slater: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (6-6), Wing, UCLA, Age: 22, Senior
- The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor: Gradey Dick (6-6), Shooting Guard, Kansas, Age: 19, Freshman
- Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek: Nick Smith Jr. (6-5), Shooting Guard, Arkansas, Age: 19, Freshman
- USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky: Keyonte George (6-4), Combo Guard, Baylor, Freshman
- Sports Illustrated’s Matt Babcock: Leonard Miller (6-9), Forward, G League Ignite, Age: 19, Freshman
- Fansided’s Christopher Kline: Kris Murray (6-8), Power Forward, Iowa, Age: 22, Junior
- SB Nation’s Brady Klopfer: Noah Clowney (6-10), Center, Alabama, Age: 18, Freshman
Here are the rest of today’s stories:
In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:
- Celtics acquire Warriors 2024 pick
- Brandin Podziemski to the Warriors is gaining steam
- Mike Dunleavy Jr. describes his ideal player ahead of the NBA Draft
- Draymond Green opts out, but it doesn’t really mean anything
- Shaun Livingston decides to leave Warriors front office after three years
Other Warriors News:
- Jonathan Kuminga rumors, Warriors trade talk and draft possibilities (The Athletic)
- Kawakami: Draymond Green’s model, the Klay Thompson option, draft candidates and more Warriors thoughts (The Athletic)
- What might the Warriors do as they enter NBA draft with only one pick? (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Draymond decision forces Warriors to commit to today or tomorrow (NBC Sports Bay Area)
- Is Warriors’ Kuminga now 7-foot-2? ESPN analyst falls for viral Twitter joke (KRON 4)
NBA News:
- Reports: Kristaps Porzingis to Celtics, Marcus Smart to Grizzlies in 3-team deal (NBA)
- Khris Middleton declines $40M player option with Bucks (ESPN)
- Sources: Nuggets to acquire first-round pick from Pacers (ESPN)
- Exclusive: Damian Lillard on Portland’s NBA Draft, Blazers decisions, his legacy, retirement (Hoops Hype)
- NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Increased to $136M and $165M for Luxury Tax (Bleacher Report)
Loading comments...