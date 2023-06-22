Chris Paul ‘excited’ to join Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Were Warriors fans excited to hear the news of Chris Paul being traded to their team?

Depends on who you ask. It’s safe to say that a majority of fans who watched Paul be a foil and heated rival to Stephen Curry – from his days as the face of the Lob City Clippers, to his role as James Harden’s co-star with the Houston Rockets – are inundated with mixed feelings. Sure, Paul is a legend and could be considered among the best point guards in NBA history, but that doesn’t erase the bad taste he’s given Warriors fans over the years, at least not right away.

On the other hand, Paul is the kind of veteran talent and presence the Warriors need. He might not have won a championship (yet), but he’s been to the NBA Finals, has extensive playoffs experience, and will have no problem meshing with the likes of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green (assuming he re-signs).

But what about Paul himself? Is he excited to join the team that has been a fierce opponent over the years and has played a huge part in his playoff shortcomings? According to him, the answer is a definitive ‘‘yes.”

CP3 reacts to being reportedly traded to the Dubs, and mentions he’s already talked to Steph



pic.twitter.com/BwaJWEwMHK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 22, 2023

Add the fact that Curry himself has already talked to Paul — a fellow North Carolina native — it seems like this trade is a full go with the Warriors’ core, with the team fully intending to hold on to Paul and making him a part of next season’s roster.