Patrick Baldwin Jr. traded to Wizards as part of Chris Paul package

Looks like there’s more to the Chris Paul trade than just giving up Jordan Poole and a couple of picks.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Patrick Baldwin Jr. will also be shipped off to Washington Wizards, joining Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, and two future picks as the outgoing pieces from the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

In exchange for Baldwin, the Wizards are also including the No. 57 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which the Warriors then used on Trayce Jackson-Davis. Essentially, the Warriors are trading a first-round contract for a cheaper second-round pick, and also getting an older, more experienced, and more NBA-ready player.

Baldwin averaged a paltry 7.3 minutes in 31 regular season games during his rookie season. Played sparingly by Steve Kerr, Baldwin will most certainly find more playing time in Washington, who is in the middle of a rebuild after trading away Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.