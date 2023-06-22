Beyond their two selections in the 2023 NBA Draft - Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis - the Golden State Warriors also added undrafted Javan Johnson out of DePaul.

Undrafted free agent Javan Johnson out of DePaul has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2023

Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald often talks about his love of four-year college players, which means he should be a huge fan of Johnson. He played five years of college basketball, first at Troy, then for Iowa State for a year, before playing the last two seasons with the Blue Demons.

As you might expect, that makes him somewhat old for a prospect. Johnson turned 24 in January, so he may lack the upside of some other prospects. However, he was very good last season for DePaul, averaging 14.2 points and making 41.2 percent of his three-point shots while taking over six per game.

Javan Johnson is a 6'6, 24-year-old wing who is auto-eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft. He started his career at Troy before spending one season at Iowa State and finishing his career at DePaul. Johnson is noted for his outside scoring ability above all else. pic.twitter.com/UPBxvJkNdn — Bryce Hendricks (@BryceHendrick14) June 22, 2023

He’s a solid athlete at 6’6” and 200 pounds, and shoots well from deep and coming off screens. Johnson isn’t ever going to be an aggressive scorer, or one who gets to the rim a lot, but he’s an adequate defender.

Still, the Warriors are always looking for shooting, whether that player ends up on the Santa Cruz Warriors or perhaps opens some eyes in training camp and competes for a two-way deal. We can assume Johnson got an Exhibit 10 deal, which gives the Warriors his rights but doesn’t guarantee money for injury.

We can expect to see Johnson at Summer League, as the Warriors no longer need to reserve time for second-year players Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin, Jr. Because they’re on the Wizards now.