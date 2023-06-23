Good Morning Dub Nation,

The 2023 NBA Draft was an eventful experience for the Golden State Warriors. A blockbuster trade, two draft selections, and one undrafted free agent signing were the highlights of draft day, as the team officially reigned in the era of new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. Here is a recap of the days events:

So, to recap:



OUT:

• Jordan Poole

• Patrick Baldwin Jr.

• Ryan Rollins

• 2030 1st round (top 20 protected)

• 2027 2nd round



IN:

• Chris Paul

• Brandin Podziemski

• Trayce Jackson-Davis

• Javan Johnson (likely exhibit 10 contract)

• $$$ savings — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) June 23, 2023

Chris Paul is a Warrior

The day started off with the Warriors acquiring former Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul via a trade with the Washington Wizards. In exchange, Golden State sent over Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second round pick, and a top 20-protected first round pick in 2030. Bringing in one of Dub Nation’s biggest rivals was a bold move for the organization, however, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater explains the Warriors’ rationale behind the deal in one of his latest articles.

Via The Athletic:

Older, even smaller, but more to Steve Kerr’s liking. Several insiders have already expressed an expectation that Kerr will be amped for the Paul addition. Kerr has long believed the Warriors are at their best when they have a more traditional point guard as a regular part of the rotation, settling everything down. It’s why he adored Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, and what he felt was missing last season, especially during Poole’s dizzying stretches of high turnovers and questionable shot selection. Paul is as traditional as a point guard gets and remained effective as a table-setter last season when available, averaging 8.9 assists and 13.9 points on decent efficiency.

In an interview after news of the trade came out, Chris Paul said he’s excited to join the Warriors as he chases the elusive championship that has evaded him throughout his career (thanks in large part to Golden State).

CP3 on what's left for him to accomplish :



"Obviously, it's that elusive championship...I'm excited about going into this team, this organization & see on how I can be a piece or just be part of the puzzle to help us, to help our team win." pic.twitter.com/KF46zvMuPL — max (@bigsteph_in) June 23, 2023

Warriors select Brandin Podziemski 19th overall

Despite speculation of trading this year’s pick, the Warriors decided to stand pat and used the 19th pick to select Brandin Podziemski out of Santa Clara. Podziemski is a high IQ, 6-foot-5 guard who excels at scoring the basketball due to his tremendous shooting ability (43.8% from three-point range last season). Draft experts praised Golden State for the pick, saying Podziemski should be a perfect fit for head coach Steve Kerr’s system.

Brandin Podziemski is a quintessential Warriors player. Perfect fit for their system with his shooting, feel, toughness. Should get chances to play as a rookie but even if he doesn't with so many guards and now Chris Paul there he should be ready for a heavy role by Year 2. pic.twitter.com/KW3l5epYLz — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 23, 2023

While the Warriors had the option of selecting Villanova’s Cam Whitmore — a projected top 10 pick who fell out of the lottery — Dunleavy said he ultimately went with the highest player on their draft board, in this case, Podziemski.

Mike Dunleavy said Brandin Podziemski was "eight, nine spots" higher on their draft board than the 19th spot they selected him. Asked specifically about Cam Whitmore: "We had our board and we took the highest guy available." pic.twitter.com/h8yNxhlkWA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 23, 2023

It’s safe to say, Podziemski approves of that decision and is excited to join the team as well.

Late addition to Chris Paul trade nets Trayce Jackson-Davis

Just when it seemed like the Warriors were done, they made a late amendment to their deal with the Wizards, adding in last year’s first rounder Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the 57th pick in this year’s draft. With the pick, Golden State selected Trayce-Jackson Davis, an athletic, playmaking big whom the Warriors were surprised to see fall that far in the draft.

Dunleavy Jr. on Trayce Jackson-Davis: "Another guy we had high on the board. We're surprised we got him that far." Notes that he's a four-year college player, can do a lot of things -- defend, rebound, finish. — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) June 23, 2023

Warriors fans should be happy to know that the fall has Jackson-Davis motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Trayce Jackson-Davis tweeted this after getting picked second-to-last at the draft pic.twitter.com/27yjEni6jX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 23, 2023

Conclusion

Following the draft, the Warriors finished things off by signing undrafted free agent Javan Johnson out of DePaul. At the end of the day, the Warriors accomplished their draft day goals by committing to their championship core and bringing in several high IQ players who are motivated to do one thing next season: Win. Dunleavy called it a “very successful” day for the organization, but things are just getting started as the team now prepares for the start of free agency on June 30.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. explains what today was like for him as the general manager pic.twitter.com/9gF3E5XU1w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 23, 2023

Overshadowed by the frenzy of bringing in Chris Paul was Jordan Poole’s departure from the team (just a few days removed from his birthday, nonetheless). Although his time in Golden State was short, he will always be remembered for bringing a championship to the Bay as he ventures off to the bigger role in Washington that he deserves. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!