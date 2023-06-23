 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 6/23/23: Mike Dunleavy Jr. reflects on a ‘very successful’ Warriors’ draft day

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA All-Star - All Star Practice Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The 2023 NBA Draft was an eventful experience for the Golden State Warriors. A blockbuster trade, two draft selections, and one undrafted free agent signing were the highlights of draft day, as the team officially reigned in the era of new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. Here is a recap of the days events:

Chris Paul is a Warrior

The day started off with the Warriors acquiring former Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul via a trade with the Washington Wizards. In exchange, Golden State sent over Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second round pick, and a top 20-protected first round pick in 2030. Bringing in one of Dub Nation’s biggest rivals was a bold move for the organization, however, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater explains the Warriors’ rationale behind the deal in one of his latest articles.

Via The Athletic:

Older, even smaller, but more to Steve Kerr’s liking. Several insiders have already expressed an expectation that Kerr will be amped for the Paul addition. Kerr has long believed the Warriors are at their best when they have a more traditional point guard as a regular part of the rotation, settling everything down.

It’s why he adored Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, and what he felt was missing last season, especially during Poole’s dizzying stretches of high turnovers and questionable shot selection. Paul is as traditional as a point guard gets and remained effective as a table-setter last season when available, averaging 8.9 assists and 13.9 points on decent efficiency.

In an interview after news of the trade came out, Chris Paul said he’s excited to join the Warriors as he chases the elusive championship that has evaded him throughout his career (thanks in large part to Golden State).

Warriors select Brandin Podziemski 19th overall

Despite speculation of trading this year’s pick, the Warriors decided to stand pat and used the 19th pick to select Brandin Podziemski out of Santa Clara. Podziemski is a high IQ, 6-foot-5 guard who excels at scoring the basketball due to his tremendous shooting ability (43.8% from three-point range last season). Draft experts praised Golden State for the pick, saying Podziemski should be a perfect fit for head coach Steve Kerr’s system.

While the Warriors had the option of selecting Villanova’s Cam Whitmore — a projected top 10 pick who fell out of the lottery — Dunleavy said he ultimately went with the highest player on their draft board, in this case, Podziemski.

It’s safe to say, Podziemski approves of that decision and is excited to join the team as well.

Late addition to Chris Paul trade nets Trayce Jackson-Davis

Just when it seemed like the Warriors were done, they made a late amendment to their deal with the Wizards, adding in last year’s first rounder Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the 57th pick in this year’s draft. With the pick, Golden State selected Trayce-Jackson Davis, an athletic, playmaking big whom the Warriors were surprised to see fall that far in the draft.

Warriors fans should be happy to know that the fall has Jackson-Davis motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Conclusion

Following the draft, the Warriors finished things off by signing undrafted free agent Javan Johnson out of DePaul. At the end of the day, the Warriors accomplished their draft day goals by committing to their championship core and bringing in several high IQ players who are motivated to do one thing next season: Win. Dunleavy called it a “very successful” day for the organization, but things are just getting started as the team now prepares for the start of free agency on June 30.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

A tweet to end the week:

Overshadowed by the frenzy of bringing in Chris Paul was Jordan Poole’s departure from the team (just a few days removed from his birthday, nonetheless). Although his time in Golden State was short, he will always be remembered for bringing a championship to the Bay as he ventures off to the bigger role in Washington that he deserves. Have a good weekend Dub Nation!

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind