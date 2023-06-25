The Golden State Warriors will have some key decisions to make once NBA Free Agency begins this Friday. Their highest priority will be deciding what they will do with starting power forward, Draymond Green, who is reportedly declining his player option to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Having said that, the Warriors remain confident that a multi-year deal can still be reached with Green, according to NBA insider Marc Stein in his latest substack article.

Via Marc Stein:

I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year deal for Green to stay right where he’s always been is forthcoming. (A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old.)

Green’s current contract is a four-year, $100 million deal which was set to pay him $27.6 million for his final year. He will reportedly decline this option in order to negotiate a long-term deal that would give him one last big payday.

The three-year length mentioned by Stein has been floated around due to news earlier in the season when Green discussed the possibility of retirement. During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Green said he has no interest in playing into his 40s and would preferably retire once he has played 15 seasons in the league. With the 32-year-old Green at 11 seasons of NBA experience, the reported three-year deal should take him to the end of his career, hopefully, with Golden State and the rest of the Warriors’ core.