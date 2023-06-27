Good Morning Dub Nation,

Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul continued the press tour for his new book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and off the Court” (a touching story about how Paul’s relationship with his late grandfather has impacted his life). While promoting the book, Paul has inevitably come across questions regarding his trade to the Warriors. During an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on NBA Today, he shared how it feels to be joining the team he considered to be his rivals for so many years.

“It happens around this league all the time,” Paul responded when ask about his new mindset after joining the Warriors. “It’s probably the first time I’ve been in a situation like that, but when you get out there on the court with guys that are like minded and love to play the game the same way that I love to, I’m excited about it. It’s always a new process when you go into a new team.”

Paul has said all the right things so far since his trade to the Warriors was announced less than a week ago. Although specific questions regarding his fit on the team or how he feels about accepting a bench role remain to be answered, Paul — at least for now — seems fine with doing whatever he needs to do to win a championship with the Warriors.

And his resume speaks for itself. He’s a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist who has made it to 12 All-Star teams, 11 All-NBA teams, and nine All-Defensive Teams while ranking third in NBA history with 11,501 total career assists. The only thing missing for the future hall-of-fame point guard is a championship – something he hopes to achieve during this upcoming season in Golden State.

“I’m definitely excited about this because these guys know what it’s all about,” Paul continued about the Warriors. “They’ve been there, they’ve won over and over again. So, I’m glad to be a part of that process.”

