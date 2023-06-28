Warriors wing Moses Moody was ‘shocked’ by Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade

The Golden State Warriors shook up the NBA earlier this month when they agreed to trade Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, and a pair of draft picks to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. While the acquisition of Paul was shocking to many, Poole’s departure was far more foreseeable. Regardless of anyone’s opinion of Poole, it was clear that his significant salary was going to be on the market this offseason. However, that did not change young Warriors wing Moses Moody from getting blindsided by the move.

“I was shocked,” Moody said in an interview with KRON’s Jason Dumas. “I was sitting in the car, and my mom’s friend called. That’s the first way I heard it. But yeah, it was crazy.”

I chatted with Moses Moody about his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring CP3 and losing Jordan Poole as a teammate.



Full interview at 10:45 on @kron4news. pic.twitter.com/J8OPlJ2CkE — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 27, 2023

Moody, of course, just finished his second NBA season with the Warriors after Golden State drafted him with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. When he was drafted, Moody joined a tantalizing group of young Warriors prospects, like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Poole. It seemed like the Warriors had a chance to see those players blossom alongside Golden State’s veteran core after the Dubs won the 2021-22 NBA title.

However, things fell apart this past season. Draymond Green punched Poole in the face creating a rift on the team, the Warriors pulled the plug on Wiseman’s future with the franchise at the trade deadline, and now Kuminga and Moody are the lone remaining players from that group.

Despite being surprised by the move, Moody is still excited about the prospects of teaming up with another NBA legend next season in Paul.

“I’m excited to see it,” Moody added in his conversation with Dumas. “I’ve been watching Chris Paul for a long time, so the stuff he does on the court tangibly, with passing, his shooting, getting shots, but then too, just learning and being around another Hall of Famer.”