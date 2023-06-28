Former Warrior Jordan Poole’s best games from the 2022-2023 season

Jordan Poole is no longer a Golden State Warrior, but his impact on the team had some tremendous highs throughout a difficult regular season.

Here’s three contests from over those 82 games that showcased the power of Poole’s presence on the team, giving credence as to why some members of Dub Nation are already ruing the day he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Very disrespectful to jordan poole. He was good and held it down for yall while steph was out. If we being honest they had to move him out cuz the drama between poole and draymond was affecting the team. pic.twitter.com/oZvl0iJhGR — Kyrie’s Tribesman (@NevaMiss24) June 28, 2023

Poole’s career-high makes the Raptors extinct

The Warriors will forever have mid-level beef with the Raptors after that war the team went through in the 2019 Finals, which was why it was satisfying that Poole lit them up for a career-high 43 points in December. The young man was cooking with kerosene!

Jordan Poole tonight:



43 Points

6 Assists

61% FG

5 Three Pointers



CAREER-HIGH. pic.twitter.com/V7I5WpTXJp — De ️ressed Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) December 19, 2022

Poole shot 14 for 23, a career-high for made baskets, and went 5 for 11 from 3-point range. “He was incredible on both sides of the ball,” Green said. Poole topped 30 points for the fifth time this season and 16th time in his career. His previous career high was 38. “He’s played a lot of great games for us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “If it’s not the best, it’s definitely one of the few best, because he was great at both ends.”

Poole breaks Memphis’ will on Christmas

The Grizzlies literally demanded a battle with the defending champions on Christmas, and the Warriors were a bit shorthanded for that gamewithout the injured Stephen Curry. Cue up Poole who led the way in an emphatic victory that reminded the world that the Grizzlies are frauds.

Poole scored 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting, with 3-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He only had two assists compared to five turnovers, but his impact on the game made it seem like Poole was a supreme weapon to be coveted.

Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth. Poole was tossed for the first time in his career with 9:20 left and Golden State had six technicals. “He knows that he can’t get a second one. He’s still a young player,” Kerr said. “Jordan was fantastic tonight and we needed his offensive firepower.” Poole hit back-to-back 3-pointers 22 seconds apart in the first as the Warriors played without injured reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry for a fifth straight game because of a shoulder injury. Poole had 17 points in the opening quarter on 5-of-9 shooting with three 3s.

Poole saves the Warriors’ seeding in major comeback against Philly

The Dubs came back from an 11-point deficit against championship contender Philadelphia 76ers to save themselves from falling into the play-in game late in March. This game was pretty a huge game for Golden State, a change from the dynastic days when March games were usually reserved for sleepwalking before the playoffs started.

As a reserve Poole tallied 33 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-of-19 from the field, 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc, and knocked down 7-of-8 free throws. He also only had one turnover, something that at the time seemed pretty encouraging, despite the turnover issues that bedeviled him all season.

Jordan Poole emerged as one of Golden State’s most dependable performers during the championship run last season. He resembled that go-to guy once again Friday night when the Warriors needed everything he had... “Opportunity,” Poole said of his stellar fourth quarter playing all 12 minutes. “Tonight something about it felt like last year in that playoff run when Jordan was just attacking and knocking down shots but also getting to the line just giving us an entirely different dimension offensively,” coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s when he’s at his best. I thought he really competed down the stretch defensively as well. He was magnificent tonight.”

