Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 6/29/23: Steph Curry, Patrick Mahomes headline the latest installment of ‘The Match’

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Ellie Mae Classic - Round One Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are no strangers to playing primetime matchups on TNT, however, tonight will be just a bit different. Instead of hitting shots from behind the three-point line, the Splash Brothers will be taking their talents to the golf course as they face off against Kansas City Chiefs superstars and reigning Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the eighth annual installment of Capital One’s The Match.

This year features the NBA versus the NFL in a duos 12-hole golf match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. Proceeds for the event are going to No Kid Hungry – a foundation which aims to fight childhood hunger in the United States.

This will be the second time Curry (2020) and Mahomes (2022) have competed on The Match, while their partners — Thompson and Kelce respectively — will be making their debut appearances. While the two sides share mutual respect as champions within their own sports, their competitive natures should inevitably lead to some incredible trash talk throughout the course of the event. Curry has already got the friendly banter going by poking fun at the superstar Chiefs quarterback.

Having said that, the similarities between Curry and Mahomes are evident. Aside from the multiple championships and the league MVPs, both are credited for “changing the game” in their respective sports — Curry with his long-range shooting ability and Mahomes with his prolific deep passing skills. Wherever these two go, amazement and entertainment are guaranteed to follow, especially with their partners in crime right by their sides.

The Match begins at 3:30 PM PT on Thursday and can be watch on TNT.

