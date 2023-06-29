Draymond Green’s live show headlines Uninterrupted Film Festival

Golden State Warrior living legend Draymond Green is notorious for dominating headlines, either with his elite play or with his boisterous words. His podcast, “The Draymond Green Show” presented by The Volume, gives an unprecedented perspective on both Golden State’s dynasty and the other happenings around the league.

And on Thursday, July 13th, this unique show, featuring an active player giving his unfiltered thoughts, is going live from Los Angeles. That’s right folks, Dray will be giving an exclusive interview to one of the NBA’s biggest stars in front of a live audience in a one-hour event. Green’s session will feature untold tales from their careers, followed by a live question-and-answer with the fans.

CONGRATS @Money23Green ❗️



The Draymond Green Show won @iHeartRadio's Best Sports Podcast and @ColinCowherd got to deliver the good news pic.twitter.com/hAaL3xJI5J — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 15, 2023

This spectacle will be taking place at the at the inaugural Uninterrupted Film Festival, the first athlete-led film festival in L.A. The festival is a partnership with Tribeca centering “Athlete-As-Creator” and will feature a myriad of cool happenings to check out, including exclusive premieres from creators and filmmakers, “State of the Game” conversations, and some of this year’s biggest titles in sports with fan-favorite athletes.

“This event gives us a moment to celebrate all of the incredible work being done by athletes in the world of storytelling,” said Jimmy Spencer, General Manager of UNINTERRUPTED. “We stand by our mission to empower athletes as creators and believe it is time to create a space to showcase the amazing work being done and stories being told. The UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival will become a tradition of honoring athletes and creators in one remarkable moment.”

Additional features include:

State of the Game: Athletes Elevating Access & Storytelling

“Goliath” screening and post-screening Q&A

State of the Game: The Next Gen

State of the Game: Introducing, Miniature Geant Studio

“Black Ice” screening and post-screening Q&A

Sitting at the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture, UNINTERRUPTED will use the one-day festival to celebrate athletes as creators and center the stories they desire to tell. UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival powered by Tribeca Festival is open to the general public and will take place Thursday, July 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tribecafilm.com/uninterruptedfilmfest.