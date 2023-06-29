Three games Draymond Green took over during the 2022-2023 season

Draymond Green is currently a free agent for the Golden State Warriors, and there’s no doubt as to why his return is extremely important to the Golden Empire continuing to be a contender in the league.

Here are three games from this past season that prove exactly why Green is a future hall-of-famer and a key piece to any championship aspirations the Warriors have.

Draymond messed around almost got a triple-double vs Mavs

You know those Draymondian games where Golden State’s quarterback and enforcer is doing all the little things that make his teammates better and antagonize the opponent? Golden State’s 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in February was a perfect example.

Green did all he could to keep the Warriors above .500 in that contest, tallying 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists with 2 blocks and THREE made 3PTers. He actually took 7 attempts from beyond the arc that game, flashing back to the Dray of old who was a pretty decent chucker from deep.

Draymond gives Memphis an L for Christmas

In a marquee holiday contest against a feisty wannabe rival Grizzlies team, the Dubs were missing their ultra weapon Stephen Curry. No Steph? No problem that night, as the Dus knocked off the Grizz by double-digits. Green controlled the game masterfully despite only scoring 3 points on 3 shots. He racked up 13 assists and 13 rebounds, slicing up Memphis’ vaunted defense with his passing while bringing the physicality on the boards and on the defensive end.

A very Draymond Christmas:



3 PTS

13 REB

13 AST

2 BLK

1-3 FG



His only bucket was a 3. pic.twitter.com/BTkvB0uTZe — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 26, 2022

The Grizzlies not bringing Dillon Brooks back “under any circumstances” makes this Draymond video SO much funnier pic.twitter.com/74Z8zGJQgP — Angelo (@_klaynation_) May 2, 2023

Day-Day tortures Timberwolves

The Warriors beat Minnesota 137-114, lighting up Minnesota with a 47-point quarter in this one as you may recall. It was Green who led the multi-faceted attack, tallying 19 points and 11 assists while dominating superbigs Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Those two supermax contract bigs combined to shoot 1-of-9 from the field when Dray was locked on them. TERRIBLE!