Anthony Lamb’s most dominant games from the 2022-2023

We’ve been doing a series here at Golden State of Mind where we features a trio of games that exemplified the impact of a particular player’s presence during last season. We’ve had some good ones to choose from, like Draymond Green humiliating the hubristic Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas, or Klay Thompson going for his career second highest scoring game of 54 against the Atlanta Hawks. We even covered the dearly departed Jordan Poole’s 43 point explosion against the Toronto Raptors; those Raps better watch out now that JP is a resident of the Eastern Conference as a Washington Wizard.

But here at GSOM we don’t just bully forward our carefully crafted script of offseason content. Nope, folks we listen to the voice of the people. And that brings up a comment from GSOM member m.arkal:

I see the best games idea is happening in installments. When do we get “Anthony Lamb’s Three Most Dominant Games from the 2022-2023 Season”?

MY GOODNESS, THAT’S ANTHONY LAMBS MUSIC!!!!

Lamb dominates the Orlando Magic to prove his place in the NBA

I don’t know how many players in NBA history have tallied 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in a regular season game. And I’m not gonna check.

But I’d bet that most of my readers here would not even come close to those numbers in high school, LET ALONE Da League. And yet there was Lamb, balling out of control in a checks notes 115-101 loss to the lowly Orlando Magic. Wow, I actually forgot that Orlando swept the Warriors during the regular season.

Lamb goes berserk against Spurs to help them get Wembanyama

In 24 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs in a mid-November game, Lamb shot 6-of-7 from the field and made 5-of-6 free throws. He tallied up 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists with only 1 turnover!

DAMN LAMB! Who woulda thought that after performances like these that he would be pretty much completely out of the playoff rotation.

Also I’m not sure there’s a third dominant game from him to add to his piece...am I wrong?