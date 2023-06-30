 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draymond Green re-signs with the Warriors

The $100 million deal will keep Green in the Bay Area for the next four years.

By Ricko Mendoza Updated
/ new
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

As NBA Free Agency gets underway, the Golden State Warriors received good news regarding their most important free agent. According to Shams Charania, Warriors’ power forward Draymond Green is re-signing with the team on a four-year, $100 million deal.

The deal also includes a player option to remain with the team in the fourth year of the contract. Due to Golden State’s lack of cap space and inability to adequately replace him, Green had some leverage during his negotiations with the team. However, his free agent market quickly dried up as teams with cap space to sign Green used their money on other players.

Having said that, the deal is a win for both sides. Green gets a long-term deal to finish off his career, while the Warriors get to keep their emotional leader and heartbeat of the team.

Entering his 12th NBA season at 32-years-old, Green is still among the top players in the league, especially on the defensive side of the floor. Last year, Green was named to his eighth All-Defensive Team of his career. His length and his high basketball IQ makes him a force on that end, patrolling the paint and covering for the mistakes of his teammates.

More importantly, however, is the chemistry he has cultivated with Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry. The Curry-Green high pick-and-roll is still one of the deadliest plays in the NBA, and with this new deal, it will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

To keep up with all of the latest free agency news with the Warriors, follow our free agency tracker.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind