Draymond Green re-signs with the Warriors

As NBA Free Agency gets underway, the Golden State Warriors received good news regarding their most important free agent. According to Shams Charania, Warriors’ power forward Draymond Green is re-signing with the team on a four-year, $100 million deal.

Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

The deal also includes a player option to remain with the team in the fourth year of the contract. Due to Golden State’s lack of cap space and inability to adequately replace him, Green had some leverage during his negotiations with the team. However, his free agent market quickly dried up as teams with cap space to sign Green used their money on other players.

Having said that, the deal is a win for both sides. Green gets a long-term deal to finish off his career, while the Warriors get to keep their emotional leader and heartbeat of the team.

Entering his 12th NBA season at 32-years-old, Green is still among the top players in the league, especially on the defensive side of the floor. Last year, Green was named to his eighth All-Defensive Team of his career. His length and his high basketball IQ makes him a force on that end, patrolling the paint and covering for the mistakes of his teammates.

More importantly, however, is the chemistry he has cultivated with Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry. The Curry-Green high pick-and-roll is still one of the deadliest plays in the NBA, and with this new deal, it will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

To keep up with all of the latest free agency news with the Warriors, follow our free agency tracker.