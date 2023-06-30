The Golden State Warriors stretch big in 2023-24 will be Dario Šarić, or at least that’s what multiple sources have told Warriors insider Monte Poole. According to a report by the NBC Sports Bay Area reporter, there is a “high probability” that Šarić will sign with the Warriors. Teams are not supposed to come to agreements with free agents until 3:00 PM Pacific on Friday (today), but both agents and executives consistently violate this rule.

Per multiple sources: UFA Dario Sarić to Warriors is high probability - 'likely' according to one source



Why? 1) Stretch 4; 2) High hoops IQ w/sound all-around skills; 3) Age (29) fits team's win-now approach that borders on desperation — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) June 30, 2023

Šarić is an obvious fit on a Warriors team that currently lacks size and a clear stretch big. Šarić is a 6’10’’ center, although he has played some power forward in his career, who has made 36.0% of his three-point attempts while averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game over his seven-year NBA career.

The Warriors would only be able to sign Šarić using the veteran minimum exception, which would be a massive boon for the team. It may be surprising to some to see a player of his caliber available at that price. However, he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL and played the smallest role of his career in 2022-23 with the Thunder. Šarić averaged 14.1 minutes, 6.4 points, and 3.6 rebounds per game last season, all career lows. With that said, he still made 39.1% of his three-point attempts.

Šarić would bring plenty of NBA experience, including 24 postseason games, to the Warriors bench, but is also still just 29. He would immediately be Dubs head coach Steve Kerr’s top backup center behind Kevon Looney and also has the shooting ability to play alongside Draymond Green. Currently, Warriors' rookie second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis is the only other traditional big on the roster.