As the NBA Finals rages on, the Golden State Warriors continue with their offseason plans which includes preparations for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft on June 22. The Warriors currently hold the 19th pick in the draft, and while it remains uncertain whether the team will actually keep the pick, here is a roundup of who various draft analysts think the Dubs will select at that spot.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony: Rayan Rupert, Shooting Guard/Small Forward, NZ Breakers

Rupert is being selective with the teams he visits, prioritizing roster fit and strong development situations on playoff-caliber teams rather than trying to be selected as high as possible. Golden State’s disappointing playoff exit revealed some issues the franchise will need to address with its aging roster. The Warriors’ inability to get stops in key moments hurt them against the Lakers, so a defensive-minded prospect like Rupert — who can wreak havoc all over the floor with his 7-2 wingspan and high intensity level — could be interesting at this stage of the draft. — Givony

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman: Ben Sheppard, Shooting Guard, Belmont

Interest in Sheppard has snowballed since the NBA combine, as he now has teams with picks in the teens bringing him in for workouts. Scouts and executives suddenly started to take his 18.8 points and 58.2 true shooting percentage at Belmont more seriously after he torched groups of second-round prospects in Chicago. Sharp pick-and-roll offense and shooting versatility are earning Sheppard legitimate consideration in the mid-to-late first round.

FanNation’s Matt Babcock: Leonard Miller, Guard/Forward, G League Ignite

After testing the waters in the 2022 NBA Draft, Leonard Miller spent this past season with the G League Ignite and had a productive year. Miller’s lack of outside shooting is concerning, though his free throw percentage is encouraging. Still, the lefty was terrific inside the three-point line and on the boards this season. At 6-foot-10, Miller is a multi- talented player possessing a lot of versatility, Which holds a lot of value at the NBA level.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb: Noah Clowney, Power Forward, Alabama

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor: Dereck Lively II, Center, Duke

USA Today’s Bryan Kalbrosky: Dereck Lively II, Center, Duke

After a tough start to his collegiate career, Duke big man Dereck Lively eventually blossomed into a highly impactful player on the defensive end of the floor. Golden State needs someone like Lively to defend opponents like Anthony Davis. Opponents were just 14-for-38 (36.8 percent) when he defended them in the restricted area of the paint, per Stats Perform. Meanwhile, via CBB Analytics, the other team was held to shoot just 29.8 percent in the paint during minutes when Lively was on the floor. While he had a very low usage rate on offense, he was an efficient finisher on his chances.

