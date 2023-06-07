Good Morning Dub Nation,
It’s been a little over a week since Golden State Warriors’ general manager Bob Myers announced he was stepping down from his role with the team. Though his tenure was decorated with NBA championships, hall of fame transactions, and genuine bonds with his players, his life as a Warriors’ executive was often times more exhausting and less appreciated than most would assume. That being said, that wasn’t the case for those in the organization who knew Myers well such as Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr as they expressed their gratitude for him during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show.
"I don't know what it's going to be like without him. There's already a really hollow feeling just knowing he's not going to be in the building every day."— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 6, 2023
—Steve Kerr and @Money23Green discuss Bob Myers leaving the Warriors pic.twitter.com/nVuN2uvzsJ
There’s no question how important Myers has been in keeping this Warriors’ dynasty together. He was the bridge that connected players, coaches, and members of the front office together. Most importantly, however, he was the steady leader who masterfully navigated the Warriors through various challenges throughout the years.
Usually at the center of these challenges was Green — the Warriors’ emotional leader both on and off the court. During his podcast, he jokingly states that even he would be sick of his own shenanigans, however he always appreciated how Myers — as well as Kerr — were always there to have his back.
“Trust me, not one second do I go home and not think these guys have had my back,” Green said. “You (Steve Kerr), Bob (Myers), through things that I’ve gone through. The camera caught you one time like ‘I’m sick of Draymond’s shit’. I had to take a step back like, ‘I’d be sick of Draymond’s shit too!’. Like I understand what you’ve done for me, I understand what Bob’s done for me, and what you guys have meant to me and my life and my career.”
Meanwhile for Kerr, Myers’ departure rings a bit different for him. Not only was Myers a partner to Kerr throughout his nine-year tenure as Golden State’s head coach, he was his friend who helped everyone in the organization reach their lofty championship expectations. Now with his departure, Kerr says there is a “hollow feeling” in the building as they venture into a future unknown.
“It’s a collaboration and Bob (Myers) is a huge part of the collaboration,” Kerr said. “He and I have been partners in this thing for nine years. He hired me. He was here before I was. I don’t know what it’s going to be like without him. There’s already like a really hollow feeling just knowing he’s not going to be in the building every day.”
