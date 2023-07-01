NBA Free Agency is officially underway. Among the initial flurry of moves, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to sign with the New York Knicks after one year in the Bay.

Free agent G Donte DiVincenzo has agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks, Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. DiVincenzo reunites with his Villanova title teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to bolster the Eastern Conference semifinalists. pic.twitter.com/MSr1wXS4GC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

DiVincenzo and the Knicks agreed to a reported $50 million deal which will keep him in New York for the next four years. The move also reunites DiVincenzo with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart — the latter of whom helped clear some cap space by exercising his player option on Thursday.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise to Warriors fans. DiVincenzo joined the team last year on a tax payer’s mid-level exception that paid him $4.5 million. He then declined his option to remain with the team for another year after it was clear that he had outplayed his current contract with the Warriors. Last season, DiVincenzo shot 39.7% from behind the arc, and displayed versatility and a competitive nature that should suit him well under Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

DiVincenzo played in 72 games in his only season with the Warriors, and started in half of them. He averaged 26.3 minutes, 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Although losing DiVincenzo is not ideal, the good news is that his new payday should send a positive signal to potential free agents looking to recuperate their value with the Warriors.

