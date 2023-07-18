Jerome Robinson has impressed the Golden State Warriors in his year and a half with their G League affiliate. Now the former lottery pick is getting another chance to make the NBA roster.

Free agent G Jerome Robinson has agreed to a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. A former lottery pick with the Clippers, Robinson played with Santa Cruz of G League the past two years and will compete for an open roster spot with Golden State. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2023

Robinson was the No. 13 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, one spot ahead of Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets and four spots ahead of the Michael Jordan of Delaware, Donte DiVincenzo. He was drafted by the Clippers while they were rebuilding in the post-Lob City Era, but when Los Angeles signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George, they no longer had the patience or the playing time for a prospect like Robinson.

The Clippers sent Robinson to the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline in 2020. His struggles with outside shooting and the presence of Russell Westbrook limited Robinson’s opportunities. The Santa Cruz Warriors acquired Robinson ahead of the 2021-22 G League regular season, and he averaged 20.2 points, four assists, and 4.3 steals for the Sea Dubs.

He went to training camp with Golden State last season, but didn’t make the roster among the Warriors’ glut of teenagers, rookies, and teenage rookies. It hurt that as a fifth-year player, Robinson wasn’t eligible for a two-way contract. So he returned to Santa Cruz, where his scoring declined to 14.8 points per game, but his efficiency got much better. He shot 36.2% from three-point range and a stellar 92.9% from the free-throw line, while dishing 4.8 assists.

While he may still be a long shot to make the roster, the Warriors clearly really like Robinson.

The Warriors have been, and still are, really high on Jerome Robinson's leadership and have credited him with helping young players in Santa Cruz. They'll be happy to have him in camp as someone who has earned longer looks https://t.co/3hoMVIabZV — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 18, 2023

What would be bring to the table? Leadership, stability, and athleticism. And if he can recapture his college shooting form - he made over 40% of his threes in his last year at Boston College - he could be an asset off the bench. It also helps that he’s 26 years old, now that the “two timelines” plan is over never existed.

But it’s likely that Robinson ends up in Santa Cruz again, as a veteran mentor and stabilizing force for the developing Warriors. He does remain a longshot candidate for the Warriors 15th roster spot once they finally decide to use it, likely not until February. Let’s hope he likes the beach!