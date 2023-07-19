Warriors News:

“It’s one of those (moves) where it makes sense in the sense of understanding who he is as a player and what he can do for our team and our depth, our versatility and being able to have a couple different looks, especially offensively,” Curry said of CP3. “He connects a lot of rotations and lineups that we can have out there.” Curry already has gone through workouts with his former nemesis, the two hitting the gym in Las Vegas during summer league. They have discussed ways to approach the task and are comforted by intellectual trust and a desire to win. … “We don’t even necessarily know what that looks like right now,” Curry said. “But if everybody’s energy is focused toward that, that’s when great things happen. We’ve proven that over the years and we’re going to try to do it again.”

"I don't just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain't triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on."



Draymond on altercation with Jordan Poole



(via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/L3fUKJHq77 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 19, 2023

Curry explained to his soon-to-be coach that his mom Sonya took his phone away for 10 days. Why? “Not handling my business at home. The priorities,” Curry said. “We had a very disciplined house with chores and making sure we understood that playing basketball was a privilege.” On top of not doing his chores, Sonya had additional reasoning behind her actions. Apparently, Curry had received — not sent — a text message with a curse word in it, and mama Curry was not a fan.

If you can look past the poor shooting, Podziemski still averaged 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game. That suggests he can develop into a versatile player in time. He rebounded at both ends of the court. When defenses collapsed, he knew exactly where the ball needed to go, and delivered passes on target. He proved to be a better off-ball defender than he got credit for coming out of college. And he showed a level of craftiness with the ball in his hands that was worthy of his first-round selection. His struggles with finishing around the rim are concerning for the Warriors, but the tools to overcome that issue are already in his bag. Stephen Curry shot 32.5% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range in his first run at Thomas & Mack Center back in 2009-10. No one is saying that Podziemski’s career will unfold like Curry’s, but the point here is that to label a 20-year-old as a bust after five summer-league games is not a fair assessment.

NBA News:

The move everyone is anticipating, of course, is how Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden gets to the LA Clippers. A source close to Harden, given anonymity so they could speak freely, told The Athletic that Harden began showing interest in joining the Clippers as early as late June, prior to the decision to opt into the final year of his contract to facilitate a trade, and incumbent Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook was aware of Harden’s interest prior to re-signing.

Speaking of which, the Raptors are not seriously listening to offers for Anunoby right now. You’ve heard all the reasons before: He’s young enough to fit a timeline fixed on younger players, good enough to contribute to a Siakam-led team and flexible enough to play alongside several potential Raptors tentpoles. There are two scenarios in which I could see that changing. One is if he tells the Raptors he is unhappy in Toronto and will not consider re-signing with the Raptors, which is unlikely to happen because … money. The second is if Siakam signs an extension with the Raptors.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel has agreed on a one-year, $3.1M deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Noel gives the Kings a defensive presence in the frontline rotation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2023

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

What would be bring to the table? Leadership, stability, and athleticism. And if he can recapture his college shooting form - he made over 40% of his threes in his last year at Boston College - he could be an asset off the bench. It also helps that he’s 26 years old, now that the “two timelines” plan is over never existed. But it’s likely that Robinson ends up in Santa Cruz again, as a veteran mentor and stabilizing force for the developing Warriors. He does remain a longshot candidate for the Warriors 15th roster spot once they finally decide to use it, likely not until February. Let’s hope he likes the beach!

“Feel” is the operative term here. The Warriors expect feel out of all their players, no matter what position they play. But bigs with IQ and game sense are at a premium due to how scarce they are around the league. Jackson-Davis is by no means a blue-chip prospect like Wiseman, nor does he have any outlier traits such as pogo-stick athleticism, speed, and a gift for self-creation. But what he does have is an understanding of how the game is played and what his role is in furthering the success of his team.

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.