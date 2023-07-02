Warriors secure a one-year deal with veteran guard Cory Joseph

After the departure of Ty Jerome to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors needed to fill the role of a third ball-handling guard as insurance for potential missed games by Stephen Curry or Chris Paul, both of whom are getting up there in age and mileage.

Various reports stated that the Warriors were in the running for reliable veteran Eric Gordon, who ultimately chose the Phoenix Suns as his next landing spot.

After failing to land Gordon, the Warriors turned to their next target: Cory Joseph.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors were able to secure Joseph to a one-year contract (which will be for the veteran minimum, as those are the only kind of contracts the Warriors can offer at this point).

Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

It’s a straight one-year vet minimum deal for Cory Joseph, source confirms. ESPN first. The fourth veteran guard they’ve wanted lined up behind a Curry, Paul, Klay trio that is expected to miss plenty of regular season games. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 3, 2023

In 62 games and 19.8 minutes per game for the Detroit Pistons last season, Joseph averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 47/39/79 shooting splits (2P/3P/FT) and 55.8% TS. Joseph is a career 35% shooter on threes, which should make him a decent spacing threat.