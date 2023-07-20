Warriors News:

“Most agents, I think they chase the buck, they chase the most money that they can get,” Green told Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley on the latest episode of ”The Pat Bev Podcast.” ”And what I can appreciate about Rich was that even as this negotiation came down to it, his number one priority was keeping me there. And he made it very clear to me that that was his number one priority. He had a certain dollar amount that he wanted to get to, that we wanted to get to, that we had spoken about before it all even began. And I had other opportunities that would have paid me more money. And even when I would talk to him about what the benefit could be in those opportunities, he would go silent. And it was more money! Like substantially more money, I’m talking about [$10 million more] a year more money. “And he would just go radio silent. And I would almost like talk myself into believing it and he would just kind of go silent and let me talk. And then the conversation would kind of just end. ... He made it very clear to me and evident just how important loyalty is, how important the situation that you’re in is, and for me, I’ve been there my entire career. Not to just walk away from that because that dollar amount looks better. That shiny object over there ain’t always what it seems like. The way Rich stayed in the pocket and just, the only thing to him, was my legacy, like yeah we’re going to get you paid, but your legacy is more important than anything. And that helped me keep focus on not drift too far.”

Just because they’re teammates now doesn’t mean Draymond has to pretend the Chris Paul beef never happened @PatBevPod @patbev21 @Money23Green @rone pic.twitter.com/BhzGJDBb1W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2023

Typically, the Warriors present former players with their rings in an on-court pregame ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but these two were playing overseas so the first opportunity was Wednesday — and having the kids participate made it that much more memorable. Senior camp director Jeff Addiego rallied the campers to start cheering and screaming so the players would emerge from the Warriors’ former weight room area to see what all the commotion was all about.

WINNER: Golden State’s One Sacred Timeline That’s the window, the focal point toward which all energy is being directed — this year, next year and the year after. That’s why you bring in Chris Paul, Dario Šarić and Cory Joseph — vets with not only a ton of big game experience, but also the combination of shooting, playmaking and IQ to be able to fit into the idiosyncratic style of play that Kerr built around Curry. Because when you’ve got a championship core (which Golden State proved it still did 13 months ago) led by a transcendent superstar (which Steph proved he still was two and a half months ago), you don’t build bridges to the future; you invest in the infrastructure that builds a winner right now.

Cleansing the Warriors timeline with our guy Kuminga, the future is BRIGHT in Golden State pic.twitter.com/1RwxohDmEQ — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) July 19, 2023

Duren, mind you, is still a teenager, comes off a very productive rookie season and is the guy Detroit actually drafted, but the Pistons seem to be doing everything in their power to ignore this. He took two corner 3s in Vegas, matching his season total, while he often stood and watched Wiseman do whatever it is he does in the center of pick-and-rolls. I remain very high on Duren and hope he gets every opportunity to start at center this year, but seeing this Wiseman-centric summer lineup worries me. Wiseman’s numbers were nominally good in terms of putting up points and rebounds, as usual, but it came on just 51.8 percent true shooting and, more importantly, he remains spectacularly unaware on defense. Even when nearby, he almost seems to imbue opponents with magical ability that they otherwise would lack, a mysterious elixir that pumps irrational confidence into every nearby shooter and turns them into Stephen Curry.

According to sources familiar with the team’s free-agent pursuits but not authorized to speak publicly, the Chicago Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood. The reason? Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal. And, this might be surprising, but with the Lakers able to offer only the veteran’s minimum (worth $2,463,490 for a player with seven years of service time), there’s more financial incentive elsewhere.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Rudy Gay, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2023

6. Motivation You know how badly Paul wants a first ring. And you know how badly Curry wants to pass LeBron James in total rings. And you know how badly Green wants to prove that the issue last year was Poole, not him. And you know how motivated Klay is to shut up the people calling for him to be benched. And you know how much Wiggins wants to get back on top after last year. This will be a highly-motivated team.

Green said he “doesn’t just hit people,” saying that the incident was the result of a “dialogue.” In a way, that’s true. Draymond usually doesn’t just hit people. He stomps on them or kicks them in the groin. Sometimes he hits them, which anyone who watched the 2016 NBA Finals could tell you. Jordan Poole’s father Anthony took issue with the podcast appearance, calling Green a “soft as bitch.” (sic)

