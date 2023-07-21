Warriors News:

On Thursday’s edition of 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru”, longtime Warriors reporter Monte Poole said that Draymond’s lack of a relationship with Kuminga is troublesome. “It’s a problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond, who has to commit himself to doing that,” Poole told Matt Steinmetz and Daryle ‘The Guru’ Johnson. “Honestly, at this point, we’re not sure that he’s ready to do that. They’ve signed him to a new contract, which implies that they believe he can and will. But I think there are a lot of people over there thinking, ‘Let’s wait and see how this plays out. Around the league, there are a lot more people saying, ‘I don’t know.’ We’re gonna find out.”

Draymond Green is 75 days away from the opportunity for redemption, and it can’t be found with defense or rebounding or playmaking or a shooting stroke – all contributions that the Warriors welcome. Those elements fall under the category of “wants” for a team in need of something more. Something only Draymond can provide beginning on Media Day on Oct. 2. Once an effective leader on and off the floor for the Warriors, Draymond relinquished that quality in a spasm of violence toward young teammate Jordan Poole. Within days of that ugly incident, Green offered apologies while acknowledging that he had “failed” as a leader and as a man, to which we – and his teammates – say Amen.

3. Golden State Warriors (8) Pressing question: Was Poole the main problem last season? I’m of the belief Poole was the issue with this team last season, though that doesn’t mean he was the main cause of that issue. This team never came together after the Draymond Green punch and the subsequent leak of the video. From there, it was just awkward, and it eventually left the Warriors incapable of truly defending their title. I don’t know if Paul and his opposition to wanting to come off the bench will fix that, but having Poole gone should improve morale. The Warriors don’t have many more years of contending with this group. We’ll find out just how much the Poole subtraction will fix things.

Javonte Green Offensively speaking, Golden State’s perimeter group looks great. On defense, though, it looks old, slow and limited athletically. Adding Javonte Green could change that. As long as he puts the right knee injury that hampered him last season behind him, he could emerge as a key piece of this defensive puzzle. He is athletic, strong and a hard worker, a combination that allows the 6’4” swingman to defend all but the center position. He is limited on offense even when healthy, but he could find some utility on that end within this system as an off-ball cutter, transition attacker and spot-up shooter.

Cameron Boozer, PF, Christopher Columbus HS (Miami) When he’s draft-eligible: 2026 Stat to know: He averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game as a sophomore. And oh yeah, his GPA is 4.81. Pro comp: Paolo Banchero Why there is buzz: Boozer, who turned 16 years old on July 18, has repeatedly shown he’s the best high school basketball player when playing against guys much older than him. At 6-foot-9, 238 pounds, Boozer can play any position on the court, especially as an initiator, where his fantastic skill level and feel for the game stands out. Boozer’s game has shades of Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, with the way he handles and passes the ball. But Boozer is a much better shooter and defender at the same stage, playing with a level of poise and maturity you rarely see from a player his age.

It’s easy to make the case for Gay, since the Warriors rotation seems pretty set as is, with an 11-player rotation of Curry, Paul, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Kuminga, Moody, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Dario Šarić, and Cory Joseph. Locker room guys, smart veterans, and players who you know are OK playing limited roles are pretty decent concepts to turn to with your final roster spots. It’s also easy to make the case against him. He’s old, declining, not a sure thing to stay healthy, not particularly good anymore, and would give us a few months to argue and worry about whether Kerr might turn to him over Kuminga (and yeah ... he might ... and no ... I don’t want that).

