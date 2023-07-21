Warriors sign Lester Quiñones to two-way contract

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-way contract with wing Lester Quiñones, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Quiñones was a star with the Dubs G-League affiliate last season and picked up where he left off this summer. He was clearly someone the organization wanted to retain. However, it was unclear whether they would be able to keep him on a two-way deal or if he would garner an offer that guaranteed him a spot on a team’s 15-man roster.

Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a two-way NBA deal, per sources. Quinones will enter training camp with a strong opportunity for full roster spot. He averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.4 APG and 4.1 RPG in seven Summer League games for the Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2023

Quiñones averaged 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on .451/.354/.778 shooting with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season and was rewarded by the Dubs with a 10-day contract. He recorded 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal on .400/.500/.600 shooting in 18 minutes across four NBA contests.

Quiñones still seems like a favorite to crack the Warriors roster at some point this season. Golden State still has to fill one spot on the active roster before the start of the regular season and is expected to allow several players to compete for it during the preseason. However, they could be less inclined to give that spot to Quiñones now because he is locked into a two-way deal.

Even if Quiñones falls short in that competition, though, the Warriors will have to fill the 15th (and final) spot on their roster at some point this season, something the team has delayed in recent years to lessen their luxury tax bill. In each of the past two seasons, the Warriors have used a player on a two-way contract to fill that spot.