Warriors News:

With a big year ahead, Kerr said he’s focused on some personal coaching goals to get the most out of the team. “I will say that I feel like I failed last year in connecting the group,” he said. “I have taken a lot of time this summer to think about last year, things I could have and should have done differently. I really believe that sometimes losing sort of forces you to reassess and reevaluate and I’m excited about coming back next year with a renewed focus and energy and spirit from the entire group. And that starts with me and I can’t wait.”

Barbara finds herself asking, through the television, that her former pupil calm down on the sidelines. She remembers that same explosive temper from his teenage years. “You still have some of the same mannerisms — very calm, and intuitive,” Barbara said to Kerr. “And then, all of a sudden, if you get mad…” This reminded Kerr of something his wife, Margot, says often: “Beware the fury of a patient man.”

Brandin Podziemski really struggled to score in Las Vegas, and that should be a bit of a concern, as he struggled to separate from his man in any discernible way. But I also want to give him real credit: I’m not sure I saw a smarter, more translatable passer during my time in Las Vegas. He made quick decisions with high-level vision, understanding how to read the second and third levels of the defense. He’s good at playing off two feet and on-balance, allowing him to maintain a live dribble and throw crisp passes within the flow of the offense. Podziemski will struggle to stick if he can’t separate and doesn’t hit 40 percent of his 3s. But his passing and ability to move the ball will fit perfectly within Golden State’s offense.

Veteran forward Rudy Gay is expected to draw interest from several playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype. Gay was healthy last season minus a finger joint sprain that sidelined him for two weeks and a member of Utah’s rotation through most of last season. Over the last few years of his career, the 17-year veteran has developed into primarily a power forward.

NBA News:

Andscape asked NBA commissioner Adam Silver prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals about the potential lack of African American ownership in the league with Jordan’s projected sale of the Hornets. Silver responded by saying: “While [Jordan] is our only principal African American owner right now, over the years, whether it’s Grant Hill who’s come in, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal owning a piece the Sacramento Kings, that’s ongoing. I would love to have better representation in terms of principal governors. It’s a marketplace. “It’s something that if we were expanding that the league would be in a position to focus directly on that, but in individual team transactions, the market takes us where we are. I will say I know that increasingly our governors are focused on diversity in their ownership groups just as they are in their front office, so the trend lines have been positive over the last several years.”

Lillard requested a trade three weeks ago, and very little movement has happened on that front. Lillard remains adamant about his desire to be traded, specifically to the Heat. But why hasn’t it happened yet? NBA insider Chris Haynes shared some insight on the #thisleague UNCUT Podcast. “Obviously, Miami doesn’t have all the assets that Portland would want in a return for a Damian Lillard trade,” Haynes said. “So they want to know, Ok, what do we have to get out there. What other teams do we have to get involved to make this work and so far the communication is just not there. That’s making this situation rather frustrating on that side for Miami.”

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

The Green situation brings out a hard truth that we have a natural instinct to want to reconcile: the NBA, like life, is not fair. And the more we digest what has happened, the more we can be pointed in a healthy direction and remember something pretty important: that’s OK. Green’s relationship — or lack thereof — with Kuminga got the clicks, but the main part of Monte Poole’s report dealt with the fact that the young players on the Warriors, who had grown up hearing about their great leadership and culture, had cold (and probably spicy) water thrown on their face when they saw one of the team’s core figures clock a teammate 10 years his junior in the face. That’s one hell of a pill to swallow.

Quiñones averaged 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on .451/.354/.778 shooting with the Santa Cruz Warriors last season and was rewarded by the Dubs with a 10-day contract. He recorded 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal on .400/.500/.600 shooting in 18 minutes across four NBA contests. Quiñones still seems like a favorite to crack the Warriors roster at some point this season. Golden State still has to fill one spot on the active roster before the start of the regular season and is expected to allow several players to compete for it during the preseason. However, they could be less inclined to give that spot to Quiñones now because he is locked into a two-way deal.

