Warriors News:

In his mind, this season is “all about winning.” “I think I can add on to what [the veteran leaders] do and the characteristics of who they are out there,” Joseph said. “What I do is not always on the stat sheet every night. But I try to affect winning in any possible way whether that’s behind the scenes sometimes [or] whether that’s when I’m out there playing… I just try to get out there and impact winning as much as I can.”

Anthony Edwards: “I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them.”



Reporter: “Why the Warriors so much?”



Edwards: “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash.” ️



“From my standpoint, it was extremely fast,” Curry said on The Ringer’s “NBA Show” podcast with Logan Murdock and Raja Bell. “It was pretty dead after we lost to the [Los Angeles] Lakers, watching the rest of the playoff run and the Finals, watching Denver win, then you’re looking at, ‘Alright, what other moves are happening around the league?’ You’re always keeping tabs on what’s going on. “And so probably 10 days or so before the deal happened, you start to hear conversations of the decision tree. We’re trying to sign Draymond [Green], we’re trying to get some more experience in the locker room because we know we needed that to be a lot deeper team, and then the CP trade happens, and its like, ‘Oh would you consider the option of playing with him?’ and it’s like, that makes a lot of sense in terms of connecting a lot of rotations, but what does that mean? And what that means is a tough decision with JP.”

Paul has appeared in one NBA Finals, as a member of Phoenix Suns team that lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He’ll enter his 19th season in search of a championship ring. Which gives Barkley only the slightest pause. “Chris is a great player,” he said. “Hall of Famer; going to be in the Hall of Fame whenever he retires. “I’m not sure how that system is going to work together, but I’m glad he’s going to be on a good team.”

NBA News:

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

This outcome was expected all along. Though Brown and the Celtics took some time to reach a deal, both sides were committed to getting one done. The negotiations ended with a win for Brown (he has a trade kicker) and a win for the Celtics (he did not receive a player option in the final season of the deal). The extension, which eclipsed Nikola Jokic’s as the biggest in NBA history, ends any chance of Brown being included in a trade this offseason. After he signs the extension, the team won’t be able to trade him for at least one year. Boston will now move forward with a core of Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics should again be one of the favorites this season, but could run into difficulties maintaining such a strong supporting cast as long as they have so much money tied into their top three players. — King

Dillon Brooks did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon on the Grizzlies, per @espn_macmahon



2. Moses Moody Moody may not benefit from Paul’s arrival as much as Kuminga, who has a much more diverse offensive skillset, but he does figure to benefit. I’d particularly keep my eye on Moody’s defense and fundamentals with Paul around. This is me reading between the lines and speculating, but Moody’s response to the preseason incident between Poole and Draymond Green — in which Moody talked about how much he loves and respects Green — makes me think he is fine with intense leadership and hard coaching. Those things are basically Paul’s middle names. I expect Paul to be hard on Moody, and I expect Moody to respond well, and see his game continue to grow.

Signing veteran guard Cory Joseph won’t do much to quell concerns about those next season. At 6-foot-3-inches, Joseph isn’t exactly a beacon of defensive versatility, especially with a standing reach of 8-foot-3 and a wingspan of 6-foot-5. But what Joseph does provide is a steady hand and years of experience as a lead ballhandler and decision maker. Joseph was 10th in assist/turnover ratio (3.9) last season among 301 players who played a minimum 49 games. Chris Paul wasn’t far above him at fifth (4.6). With a team that had several moments of bad decision making and head-scratching turnovers last year, Joseph — along with Paul — is on a mission to provide veteran leadership as well as more on-court IQ.

