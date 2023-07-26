Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
The Golden State Warriors have had a busy offseason, swinging big trades, making intriguing draft picks, re-signing a franchise legend, and replacing their president and general manager.
So now it’s time for the big question: have they gotten better?
I feel confident that the answer to that question is “yes,” but I have the benefit of knowing what happened during the 2022-23 season: Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole, the vibes of the team falling apart, James Wiseman’s development stalling, Andre Iguodala never being healthy, Andrew Wiggins missing half the season, Poole regressing, etc. etc.
But this time last year things were quite a bit rosier. We didn’t know any of that information. The Warriors were very recently removed from a championship parade. Things were rosy.
So here’s the question: are the Dubs in better shape right now than they were this time last year? Here are their respective rosters (not including two-way contracts) after each offseason:
2022-23:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Jordan Poole
Jonathan Kuminga
Moses Moody
Donte DiVincenzo
JaMychal Green
Andre Iguodala
James Wiseman
Ryan Rollins
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
2023-24:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Chris Paul
Gary Payton II
Dario Šarić
Jonathan Kuminga
Moses Moody
Cory Joseph
Brandin Podziemski
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Last year’s team was coming off a championship and was anticipating another leap from Poole. This year’s team added another surefire Hall of Famer, has a lot more rest, and can hope for third-year jumps from Kuminga and Moody.
Take your pick.
Loading comments...