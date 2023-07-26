Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country.

The Golden State Warriors have had a busy offseason, swinging big trades, making intriguing draft picks, re-signing a franchise legend, and replacing their president and general manager.

So now it’s time for the big question: have they gotten better?

I feel confident that the answer to that question is “yes,” but I have the benefit of knowing what happened during the 2022-23 season: Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole, the vibes of the team falling apart, James Wiseman’s development stalling, Andre Iguodala never being healthy, Andrew Wiggins missing half the season, Poole regressing, etc. etc.

But this time last year things were quite a bit rosier. We didn’t know any of that information. The Warriors were very recently removed from a championship parade. Things were rosy.

So here’s the question: are the Dubs in better shape right now than they were this time last year? Here are their respective rosters (not including two-way contracts) after each offseason:

2022-23:

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Jordan Poole

Jonathan Kuminga

Moses Moody

Donte DiVincenzo

JaMychal Green

Andre Iguodala

James Wiseman

Ryan Rollins

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

2023-24:

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Chris Paul

Gary Payton II

Dario Šarić

Jonathan Kuminga

Moses Moody

Cory Joseph

Brandin Podziemski

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Last year’s team was coming off a championship and was anticipating another leap from Poole. This year’s team added another surefire Hall of Famer, has a lot more rest, and can hope for third-year jumps from Kuminga and Moody.

Take your pick.