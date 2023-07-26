ESPN has Lakers over Warriors again, this time in summer power rankings

The Golden State Warriors ended last postseason with a disappointing conclusion to their title defense, coming up short to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. And according to ESPN’s first power rankings since NBA free agency kicked off, the Warriors have finished behind the Lakers...AGAIN!

The Lakers rank in at the seven spot, while the Dubs were slotted at eighth. Really? Let’s go to the most recent bullet points on what these teams have done this summer:

Los Angeles Lakers

• Rui Hachimura returns on 3-year deal

• Jaxson Hayes agrees to 2-year deal

• Taurean Prince agrees to 1-year deal

• Austin Reaves returns on 4-year deal

• Cam Reddish agrees to 2-year deal

• D’Angelo Russell returns on 2-year deal

• Gabe Vincent agrees to 3-year deal

“I said over and over that continuity was going to be important,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said after L.A. managed to retain Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell in free agency. After being swept in the conference finals, the Lakers are betting on last year’s core — plus solid if not splashy additions in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish — to take the team to the next level.

Golden State Warriors

• Draymond Green returns on 4-year deal

• Cory Joseph agrees to 1-year deal

• Chris Paul joins via trade with Wizards

• Dario Saric agrees to 1-year deal

Chris Paul is officially a member of the Golden State Warriors. Yet, it’s still hard to imagine how exactly he will fit. He’s most likely going to be the sixth man — whether he wants to admit it or not — but how he will fare is still being discussed within the hallways of the Warriors’ headquarters.

Damn the Lakers really have some nice pieces. BUT WE GOT A HALL-OF-FAMER AND A FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE NBA PLAYERS ASSOCIATION.