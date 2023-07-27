Warriors News:

I still feel like I — I’m in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I’m able to accomplish. Just out there and what the future may hold, trying to achieve, hopefully win more championships, and push the envelope as far as I can. But, I mean, the biggest thing is just inspiration, right? Like, there’s something outside of me and the stats and the three-point record and championships and all that that gives people hope and belief of everything that this film speaks about, everything Ryan just said about what Coach McKillop has taught me along the way. Basketball has opened up so many amazing doors, and it’s changed so many lives for the better. And to be able to do that in a very meaningful way is very surreal to me, just because this is a game that I just loved to play from the time I could walk. And now you realize, like, how it’s overdelivered on impact.

“We’ve always been super close,” Joseph said. “I’m excited to play with him, because obviously not only are we super close, he’s an amazing player and he brings a lot to the team. So I’m super excited to just be out there with him.” Of course Joseph didn’t waste any time and called Andrew right when he signed on to be a Warrior. He called Wiggins the other day as well for some advice.

2. Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors Though Stephen Curry is the catalyst for everything the Warriors do and should always be the first entry on the list of reasons Golden State can contend, Looney is amassing a playoff track record that puts him close behind. Most teams are happy when their center doesn’t get played off the floor against top competition. The Warriors, conversely, would probably prefer to play Looney all 48 minutes if they could. Whether serving as the conscience of the locker room for a dynastic core, running the complex handoff game with Curry and Klay Thompson better than anyone but Draymond Green or miraculously playing all 82 games for two straight years in the age of load management, Looney never gets the credit he’s due.

Adam Silver explains his thinking behind the in-season tournament.



Watch all episodes of #KGCertified on our YouTube.



Presented by @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/96rAUFSEMl — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) July 26, 2023

Squawk Box co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin sat down with Durant to discuss a number of topics, and he asked the Suns superstar how he was able to convince Silver to take marijuana off the list. “So what did you tell Adam?” Cronin asked. “How did you persuade him?” “Well, he smelled it when I walked in,” Durant replied. “So I didn’t really have to say much, you know what I’m saying? He kind of understood where this was going...It’s the NBA, man... everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point.”

Ty Lue confirms that he told Kawhi Leonard and Paul George that the Clippers need to take the Regular Season more seriously.



Via #AllTheSmoke @shobasketball pic.twitter.com/okiingQ7HI — Clippers UK (@ClippersUK) July 26, 2023

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

So now it’s time for the big question: have they gotten better? I feel confident that the answer to that question is “yes,” but I have the benefit of knowing what happened during the 2022-23 season: Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole, the vibes of the team falling apart, James Wiseman’s development stalling, Andre Iguodala never being healthy, Andrew Wiggins missing half the season, Poole regressing, etc. etc. But this time last year things were quite a bit rosier. We didn’t know any of that information. The Warriors were very recently removed from a championship parade. Things were rosy.

Now that the team has shifted its focus to just one timeline, there’s a less pressing need for development, considering the Warriors will have three players age 21 and under next season, rather than last year’s six. But Weems has been a solid organizational soldier and a contributor to what was very strong player development in 2021-22. Plus, he likely knows embarrassing high school stories about the owner’s sons, which gives him some added job security.

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.