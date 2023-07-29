Three games Jonathan Kuminga took over in the 2022-2023 season

Many Dub Nation fans were confused and frustrated by why 20-year old lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga didn’t get more time in the playoffs after an encouraging regular season. He went from being a major part of the rotation.

Kuminga went from averaging almost 21 minutes per game during the regular season to a ghost in the playoffs. His court time dwindled down to 6 minutes per game when the Warriors were in the heat of the postseason.

Jonathan Kuminga's minutes last 14 games:



31 min

27 min

23 min

20 min

19 min

24 min

9 min

4 min

13 min

3 min

0 min

4 min

3 min

0 min



Can you tell when the Playoffs started? pic.twitter.com/nYkE3EHlaS — KumingaMuse (@KumingaMuse) May 3, 2023

Here’s three of Kuminga’s biggest games during the season and a big indicator as to why he’s a big part of Golden State’s future, even if he didn’t get to contribute during the postseason the way we had all hoped.

Kuminga 2-way terrorizes Pelicans

There were 38 instances last season where a player had at least 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, and a steal. We’re talking names like Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Edwards. Can you guess who the youngest player to tally that statline was? YOUR BOY KUMINGA.

His performance against the Pelicans on March 3rd showed us why he was a high draft pick: the athleticism, scoring touch, and motor to impact the game on both offense and defense. He came off the bench to help the Warriors overcome a double-digit deficit against a tough New Orleans team.

Jonathan Kuminga Defense vs Pelicans yesterday via NBA Match up video:



6 Points

2 Ast

2 Turnovers

1/15 FG

0/6 3PT

1 shooting foul



pic.twitter.com/hr6XR4JtpK — Alex (@Dubs408) March 4, 2023

Kuminga bullies Jazz

In one of those terrible Golden State losses that haunted the fanbase last season, Kuminga’s phenomenal show against the Jazz turned heads and almost got him into a fight.

Jonathan Kuminga bottles up Jordan Clarkson. Good lord, the defense. Tensions flare. pic.twitter.com/hlnz7c1uY9 — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 8, 2022

Monte Poole and the Dubs glowed about Kuminga’s performance in the loss:

It was largely because of Kuminga that Golden State nearly won a game that by any reasonable measure, it should have lost. “JK was tremendous tonight – fantastic,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters at Vivint Arena. “He continued his recent play as far as defense and running the floor and really being solid. But he added the scoring, getting to the rim, posting up a couple times.” It was Kuminga’s work in the fourth quarter that really sent a ray of light toward the team’s future. He never looked more like the future star the Warriors visualized 17 months ago, when they made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. “His defense was incredible on Clarkson on that one possession at the end, and his ability to finish around the rim,” Klay Thompson said. “JK is a special talent, and he showcased that tonight. “He’s young in his career, but when he keeps things simple it’s impressive to watch. He’s going to add layers to his game as each season goes by. Just an incredible talent.”

Jonathan Kuminga had one of his best games of the season despite the loss vs. Jazz tonight pic.twitter.com/bv5i9uvnVz — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) December 8, 2022

Kuminga Assaults Grizzlies

In a losing effort to Memphis, Kuminga balled out with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 made triples. For him to play a team as young and physical as the Grizz and at times look like the most dominant athlete on the court is a major harbinger for future success.