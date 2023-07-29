Three games Andrew Wiggins took over during the 2022-2023 season

Andrew Wiggins has proven himself to be a champion and beloved teammate in the Bay. Unfortunately he missed most of the regular season with injuries, illness, and family issues. HIs absence definitely affected the team’s lethargic season, and although he returned in the playoffs the team never quite gelled.

But when he was on the court, he definitely proved he could still put in big-time work for the Golden Empire. Here’s three of his best games from this past regular season!

Wiggins destroys the Rockets

Wiggins has revolutionized his shooting as a Golden State Warrior, drilling three-pointers at an elite clip. OF COURSE, HE’S WITH THE SPLASH BROS. That was on display when he lit up the Rockets for 36 points with 8 triples.

Andrew Wiggins shoots more than 100 3-pointers most practices, as many reps as needed “until I feel good.” The ball is smooth coming out of his hand, he’s in position, the ball is going through the net. On Saturday night, Wiggins almost made his career-best ninth 3-pointer, but his foot was on the line. He dazzled from beyond the arc, scoring a season-best 36 points and matching his career high with eight 3s, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 120-101 in the second game of back-to-backs for both teams. “I felt like I was just flowing,” Wiggins said. “My shot felt good, my teammates did a great job finding me and getting me open shots and good looks.”

Double-Double on the Kangz

Big Wiggs had three double-doubles last season, including this 25 point, 10 rebound performance with 4 made three-pointers against the Sacramento Kings. This was a hotly contested contest that went down the stretch; ultimately a preview of what the Warriors would deal with when the two teams battled seven games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins showed out tonight against the Kings‼️



25 points (!)

10 rebounds

2 assists

2 steals

1 block

58% FG

50% 3PT

+16



CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/KOJBLmPHdK — BBsports (@BBsports33) November 8, 2022

Wiggins lights up Wizards

How does 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists sound to you? Pretty damn good if you ask me. Mr. Wiggins pulled out that stat line on 12-of-22 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. It was a nice bounceback game after Wiggins had missed some time:

After illness and injury twice interrupted his season and threw off his rhythm, Andrew Wiggins sure needed a dominant game like this. “Definitely his best game since he’s been back, he had a lot of good games early in the season but I loved his aggressiveness, he was attacking the rim all night and got it going from the mid-range and just got us a lot of key buckets when we were starting to fade a little bit,” coach Steve Kerr said of Wiggins.

Dubs are really targeting the Wizards' lack of size on the wings. They go to "Head Tap" to get Wiggins post position, the cross-screen forces Beal to fight over but results in him getting bad position. Wiggins too big. pic.twitter.com/yz3IKVCKz2 — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) February 14, 2023