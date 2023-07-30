Three games Donte DiVincenzo took over during the 2022-2023 season

One of the cool things about doing this brilliant series covering outstanding individual performances from Golden State Warriors’ players of last season is that I get a refresher on just how good this team was in spurts. Despite them failing to defend their NBA championship, the Dubs showcased some inspirational basketball at times, and showcased their players in a major way.

One of those hoopers who took advantage of their time with GSW was Donte DiVincenzo, who was picked up in free agency before last season. He was a strong, versatile role player who made lots of plays when the Dubs really needed him to.

He’s now a New York Knick, and I’m sure Knicks fans will soak up these next highlights as they learn just what kind of player they have.

Donte DiVincenzo’s thank you to the Warriors and Dub Nation on Instagram pic.twitter.com/g1Asl1yUV7 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 13, 2023

DDV stuffs the stat sheet against Minnesota

There were plenty of games throughout the regular season where the Warriors playoff hopes seemed unstable. And as they battled through injuries to their star players, DiVincenzo had extra opportunities to step in and step up. In a big end of February contest against the Timberwolves (another playoff team), DDV showed how much of a hooper he is with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

The Warriors secured a big 109-104 win and Coach Steve Kerr felt how they won it was important:

The defending NBA champions were down three starters once again, and old stand-by Klay Thompson and newcomer Donte DiVincenzo delivered on both ends when it mattered most. “This is a huge win not only for the standings but for the confidence of the guys,” Kerr said. “That was a team win. Everybody came in there and competed and played well.” DiVincenzo put Golden State ahead for good on a 3 with 3:02 left and also won a jump ball in the final minute.

DDV bests Lillard in the clutch

DiVincenzo’s 9 points, 9 rebounds(!), 4 assists, and 4 steals(!) from this win over the Blazers remind me of a classic Warriors Andre Iguodala stat line. He affected multiple parts of the game in subtle ways that punished the Blazers for any lapses. Even Lillard, who is so known for taking over in the clutch that his exploits are known as “Dame Time”, was victimized by DDV’s great hooping.

Did that man just rip off the Dame Time watch and sell it at Eastmont Mall?!?!

“The biggest thing for me is, when I’m aggressive it opens up everything else for me,” DiVincenzo said. “Not just shooting the ball, but being aggressive, getting downhill, getting guys shots. And the gravity, everybody goes with Steph, so I find myself open. “When you’re on the court with two of them at a time, I’m definitely going to get overlooked. Just having that confidence and knocking them down, it’s been huge for me this year.” - DiVincenzo on being ready to play with the Splash Bros

DDV hits a huge shot vs Hawks to go to OT

This was the shot that really let me know that DDV is ice cold. Down three at home to a feisty Atlanta squad, Klay Thompson missed a big three. Then Jordan Poole got the ball back and tried a heave that got blocked...directly into the waiting hands of DiVincenzo who was perched on the arc.

Without a moment’s hesitation, DDV pulled up from deep in perfect motion to send the game into overtime, where the Warriors would eventually win.