Warriors select Chuck Hayes as President of Basketball Operations

Wellp, the Golden State Warriors haven’t taken too long to replace Bob Myers, their beloved former General Manager and President of Basketball Operations.

And just in case you forgot how big those shoes are to fill, check out this recap about his Warriors career per NBA.com:

Myers, who has served as general manager of the Warriors for the past 11 seasons (seven with the added title of president of basketball operations), assembled a roster that captured four NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) in an eight-year span and made six NBA Finals appearances, including five straight from 2015-2019, along with setting an NBA record with 73 wins during the 2015-16 regular season. Myers earned the NBA Executive of the Year award in both 2014-15 and 2016-17 and is the only executive in Warriors history to earn the award multiple times and one of only five in league history to earn the honor twice in a span of three seasons. Myers’ 11-season tenure as general manager (2012-23) equals the longest stretch by a lead basketball executive in franchise history, matching Eddie Gottlieb (1952-63) and Bob Feerick (1963-74).

Mike Dunleavy Jr. took over the GM job, and now we know who is taking over in Myers’ other role: Chuck Hayes, baby! Mr. Hayes is a Bay Area native, born in San Leandro, California and was named Mr. Basketball for his high school hooping in Modesto.

I remember Hayes being a player with those Yao Ming Rockets of old, notorious for being a gritty undersized big with sturdy defense and a herky jerky free throw motion.

Did you know he was a player Draymond Green modeled himself after?