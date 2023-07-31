Is it the time in the NBA offseason where we’re running low on stories about the Golden State Warriors? Yes, absolutely. But is it also the time in the offseason where we’ve already forgotten what happened a few weeks ago because small moves on other teams got buried under the HOLY CRAP CHRIS PAUL IS ON THE WARRIORS AND I DON’T KNOW HOW TO FEEL emotions? Also yes, absolutely.

So let’s break it down and recap the offseason based on where former Warriors players ended up. This isn’t a rundown of all the former Warriors in the league, just ones who were free agents entering the offseason or were traded.

Donte DiVincenzo — Knicks

It was very obvious early in the 2022-23 season that DiVincenzo would only spend one year with the Dubs. He was playing way too well to opt into the second year of his deal, and the Warriors were not allowed by the CBA to offer him a competitive contract. He’s surely grateful for his time in San Francisco, as it helped him secure a four-year, $50 million deal with New York.

Justin Holiday — Nuggets

It’s been a very long time since Holiday was a Warrior ... you have to go back to the 2014-15 season, his second pro campaign, when the oldest of the Holiday bros helped the Warriors win their first championship of the dynasty. Now he’ll try to stop them from winning their fifth, as he joins the defending-champion Denver Nuggets — his 10th team — on a one-year deal.

Ty Jerome — Cavs

Jerome lost out to Anthony Lamb in the 2022-23 “turn your two-way contract into a guaranteed deal” sweepstakes, but he won in the long run. Despite finishing the season on a two-way deal with the Dubs, Jerome was able to turn his solid season into a fully-guaranteed, two-year, $5 million deal to help back up Darius Garland.

Damian Jones — Cavs

Jones has bounced around since leaving the Warriors in the summer of 2019. He’s played for five teams since then, and it will be six when the 2023-24 season begins, assuming he stays on the Cavs. He ended last season with the Utah Jazz, who traded him to Cleveland for cash considerations.

Damion Lee — Suns

It was a little surprising last offseason when Lee — who had spent four years with Golden State, was a favorite of Steve Kerr’s, and is Steph Curry’s brother-in-law — instead signed with Phoenix. He averaged just over 20 minutes per night with the Suns, shot 44.5% on threes, and re-signed for another year.

D’Angelo Russell — Lakers

Russell ended the 2022-23 season with the Lakers following a three-team trade that saw him leave the Minnesota Timberwolves and return to the team that drafted him second overall back in 2015. He didn’t play well enough to earn a contract anywhere near the one he got when the Warriors sign-and-traded for him, but did agree to re-sign with the Lakers for two years and $36 million.

Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Ryan Rollins — Wizards

You probably don’t need a reminder that these three players are now playing for Washington, after Golden State’s shocking June trade. But here’s your reminder anyway.