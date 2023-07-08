Warriors and Dario Šarić agree to a one-year deal

In a move aimed at bolstering their frontcourt depth and adding versatility to their lineup, the Golden State Warriors and 6’10” forward Dario Šarić have finally come to terms on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

The acquisition of the skilled Croatian international provides the Warriors with another valuable weapon as they look to make a strong comeback in the upcoming NBA season.

With the departure of some key players over the last several seasons, the Warriors were in need of a reliable frontcourt presence to complement their star-studded backcourt. By bringing in Šarić, the team has addressed this need effectively. Standing at 6-foot-10, Šarić possesses a unique blend of size, skill, and basketball IQ that will make him a valuable asset in the Warriors’ rotation.

What makes Šarić an intriguing addition to the Warriors’ roster is his versatility. He has the ability to stretch the floor as a four with his shooting (he’s a career 36% on threes; he shot 39.1% on two three-point attempts per game in 57 games with the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder last season).

Šarić’s accurate three-point shooting and scoring ability will fit seamlessly into the Warriors’ fast-paced, high-scoring system. Furthermore, his basketball IQ allows him to make intelligent decisions both on and off the ball, which aligns perfectly with the Warriors’ selfless, team-oriented style of play.

This signing not only strengthens the Warriors’ roster but also offers Šarić an opportunity to revive his career and showcase his skills with a championship-caliber team (similar to what Otto Porter Jr. did two seasons ago and Donte DiVincenzo last season; both were able to garner more lucrative deals after their one-year stints with the Warriors) after suffering an ACL tear that sidelined him for the entire 2020-2021 season.

The one-year deal benefits the Warriors from a financial standpoint as well. By signing Šarić to a short-term contract, the Warriors maintain flexibility for future roster moves. This move allows the team to evaluate Šarić’s performance and fit within the system while retaining the option to explore other possibilities in the next off-season.