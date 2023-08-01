Warriors News:

During a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dunleavy was asked about the thought process behind it and he explained it was the best move for the franchise (starts at 6:00 mark). “I think the deal for us accomplishes two things,” Dunleavy said. “One, it helps our team next season, and two, it helps our team down the road financially kind of even some things out for us. “For us to turn around next year and go back out and feel like we have a chance to compete for a championship with whatever it is, five, six, seven teams, that’s all you can ask for and we feel like Chris enhances that,” Dunleavy added. “So to make the move made a ton of sense, and it helps free up some stuff financially. “So, for that regard, it was a big swing you could say or whatever, but for me, it was honestly a pretty easy move,” Dunleavy continued. “Hate to see Jordan Poole go, love the guy, I was a big part of drafting him. But it was what is best for the franchise.”

During an interview on the TODAY Show, Curry revealed his list of toughest defenders, which included a mix of current and former players: Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, former Grizzlies guard Tony Allen and former 17-year veteran Metta World Peace (Ron Artest). “There’s a group of three that always ... the lightbulb went off when they were on the court,” said Curry. “It’s Jrue Holiday, Tony Allen, and Ron Artest, actually. I didn’t get to play too many games against [Artest], but he had the strongest hands you’ve ever seen in your life.”

Chris Paul dunking during his workout today with class of 2026 @ADybantsa pic.twitter.com/PrbuJ7XBqX — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 31, 2023

2. Stephen Curry (Golden State) Despite being fully in his mid-30s already, Warriors lead guard Stephen Curry is still one of the best players in basketball, an elite scorer from the outside (as well as from around the basket), a good rebounder for his position and a solid playmaker. Despite launching so many high-difficulty shot attempts nightly, Curry still shot nearly 50 percent from the floor last season, an underrated feat in what was a 2nd Team All-NBA season for the Golden State legend. Curry did miss a good amount of time due to injury in 2022-23, something we hope isn’t the case in 2023-24, as the former two-time league MVP is one of the most fun players to watch when he’s out there.

"The best compliment I can give him, he is the most professional person, player, you name it that I have ever worked with. There are not many guys in this league that I would pick over Kevon Looney." - Draymond



"Kevon has been an anchor for us. He is a true definition of a… pic.twitter.com/NOeuR938fP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 31, 2023

In this trade, Toronto is sending first round picks in 2026 and 2028, along with OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Thad Young to match salary. It’s possible Anunoby is the best Portland can land in a potential Lillard deal — he’s certainly better than anyone Miami can offer — and he’s also a wonderful fit on the wing for a young, rebuilding roster. The Raptors would be staring at an enormous payroll after Pascal Siakam gets his extension a year from now, but Toronto has the type of long, defensive-oriented supporting cast that could help Lillard thrive. I really like this deal for both sides.

Washington Wizards Jones and Poole are likely locked in as the backcourt starters, although Poole will likely get plenty of point guard time as a lead ball-handler. Kispert and Deni Avdija will be in a battle for the starting small forward spot while Kuzma and Gafford are starters by default. While there’s some potential for fireworks on a nightly basis with Poole and Kuzma getting the green light, this isn’t a good defensive core, nor is there much potential for rebounding prowess. The three-man combo of Kuzma, Kispert and Gafford had a net rating of minus-3.4 in 809 total possessions last season per Cleaning the Glass.

“I’m excited to be back playing for Team Bahamas and to see how much the program has grown. Can’t wait to play with my guys. It’s truly a special experience to compete with teammates who are from where you’re from, with Bahamas on your chest,” Ayton told Andscape. Bahamas has never competed in the Olympics in men’s basketball. The Bahamian team is projected to be the strongest the country has ever had. Bahamas is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco and also includes U.S. college standouts.

Jackson oversaw the team’s rebuild, okaying the Ellis-for-Andrew Bogut trade, and elevating Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to huge roles. The team’s faith grew as a result of his bombastic confidence, and the defense blossomed into a top-5 unit under his demands. The Warriors made two playoff runs under Jackson, but ultimately never advanced past the second round. Additionally, the organization grew tired of his bizarre clashes with his staff and some of his players. Also, the Warriors offense looked stuck in the mud way too many times, culminating in his last season when the team was ranked DEAD LAST IN PASSING.

Donte DiVincenzo — Knicks It was very obvious early in the 2022-23 season that DiVincenzo would only spend one year with the Dubs. He was playing way too well to opt into the second year of his deal, and the Warriors were not allowed by the CBA to offer him a competitive contract. He’s surely grateful for his time in San Francisco, as it helped him secure a four-year, $50 million deal with New York.

